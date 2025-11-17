‘Just an excuse to kill Sheikh Hasina’: Social media reacts to former Bangladesh PM’s death sentence

On November 17, a court in Dhaka sentenced former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death. She was found guilty of crimes against humanity linked to last year’s violent anti-government protests. Hasina, who is now living in exile in India, has rejected the charges.

Advertisement

The verdict marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s political history. The case also puts India in a difficult diplomatic position as Dhaka has requested Hasina’s extradition. New Delhi, however, has shown no sign of agreeing.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence; ousted Bangladesh PM reacts

While some Hasina-opposers posted comments like “well deserved” and “Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God)”, most comments on social media slam the ruling.

“So the ‘new Bangladesh’ is moving so fast that it convicted a former PM in absentia, announced a death sentence, sent a bulldozer, and started riots all before lunch. At this rate, the only thing developing in Bangladesh right now is chaos,” commented one of them.

“Bangladesh doesn't have a legitimate govt or democracy. Of course, they will convict Hasina. They're just looking for an excuse to kill her,” posted another.

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Just an excuse to kill Sheikh Hasina.”

“People who used to call Sheikh Hasina a ‘dictator’ are now watching the same government give a death sentence to a former Prime Minister as an act of political revenge. The darkest day in Bangladesh’s politics,” came from another.

“India will never hand over Sheikh Hasina,” predicted another user.

Another posted, “Bangladesh is now a rogue nation. predecided judgement. Now Bangladesh will become like Pakistan.”

I'm not afraid: Sheikh Hasina After the verdict, Hasina issued a statement and called the ruling “politically motivated”. She mentioned that the court procedure had been done in absentia, giving her no chance to defend herself.

"I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly," Hasina said.

Advertisement

Sheikh Hasina told the BBC in an email last week that her trial in absentia was a “farce” run by a “kangaroo court” controlled by her political rivals.

"I'm not denying that the situation got out of control, nor that many lives were lost needlessly. But, I never issued any order to fire on unarmed civilians," she wrote.

On Google India, the interest in ‘Sheikh Hasina’ skyrocketed on 17 November: