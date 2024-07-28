Bangladeshi YouTuber’s controversial guide on crossing into India sparks outrage—Watch here

  The video shows the man standing in Sunamganj District, located in the Sylhet division of Bangladesh, which serves as an entry point to India.

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Bangladeshi YouTuber’s controversial guide on crossing into India sparks outrage; a shot from the video shows an official hoarding demarcating Bangladesh's border
Bangladeshi YouTuber’s controversial guide on crossing into India sparks outrage; a shot from the video shows an official hoarding demarcating Bangladesh’s border(Jist)

A Bangladeshi YouTuber who runs the channel "DH Travelling Info", has raised concerns on social media after an old video of him explaining how to enter India illegally went viral. The man tells his viewers that no official documents, including visa, passport, or identity card is required, to enter India from Bangladesh.

The video shows the man standing in Sunamganj District, located in the Sylhet division of Bangladesh, which serves as an entry point to India. Thereafter, he also shows a road that leads to India. He also reveals that people who choose to take this route will have to face consequences, such as the blunt of BSF officers.

In the later parts of the video, the YouTuber shows the Border Security Force's (BSF) camp in India and then presents a few tunnels through which one can enter the country. Although he warns people not to enter the country illegally, and tarnish Bangladesh's name, the video has erupted with controversy, as several users reacted to it.

 

This video has been doing rounds on the Internet.

Ever since the YouTuber's old video resurfaced on Instagram on July 26, it has garnered more than two lakh views. The share also has over 7,000 likes and numerous comments.

 

‘Is BSF sleeping on this?'; Instagrammers react

Several users took to the comments section of the post and raised their concerns over the border issue.

"Is BSF sleeping on this? If a YouTuber knows the way, then everyone knows. So what is BSF doing all this time at the border!?" wrote one user, who goes by the name of Aparajita Deshpande.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user, commented, that such issues are very common in border states. “I have a friend from Meghalaya. He used to say that his aunt used to get groceries from Bangladesh at least once a week and this is very common in the border states,” commented the user.

"It is good that he showed it, now we can reinforce these positions," posted user Amir Raza Khan.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 01:06 PM IST
