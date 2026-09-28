Bank employees worked on Sunday but Monday strike deferred; change in plan triggers meme fest online

Bank employees across parts of the country reported for work on Sunday, 27 September, despite it normally being a weekly holiday, as banks prepared for a three-day nationwide strike that was scheduled to begin on Monday.

Bank strike deferred after late-night talks The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) deferred its proposed nationwide strike from September 28 to 30 after an evening meeting with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). The decision came after the two sides met at around 9.30pm, just hours before the planned action was due to begin.

And that sudden change in plan quickly became meme material online.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did banks open on Sunday before the proposed strike? ⌵ Banks opened on Sunday, September 27, to prevent five consecutive days without normal branch services, due to the upcoming three-day nationwide strike. 2 What are the main demands of the bank unions? ⌵ The primary demand of the bank unions is for a five-day banking week, where all Saturdays would be holidays, in addition to addressing concerns over the performance-linked incentive scheme. 3 What resulted from the late-night talks between the UFBU and IBA? ⌵ The late-night talks led to the deferral of the proposed strike and the formation of a high-level committee to discuss the demand for a five-day banking week and other unresolved issues. 4 How will the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme be addressed following the strike's deferment? ⌵ Discussions on modifying the PLI scheme for officers in Scale IV and above will begin, as part of the agreement reached during the meetings between the UFBU and IBA. 5 Is the issue of a five-day banking week permanently resolved after the deferment? ⌵ No, the five-day banking week issue is not permanently resolved; it will be examined by the proposed high-level committee as negotiations continue.

Social media users reacted to the timing of the announcement, with memes focusing on employees having already spent their Sunday at work in preparation for a strike that would no longer begin on Monday.

The situation offered an especially easy punchline: a Sunday that had effectively been added to the working calendar because of an upcoming strike, followed by the strike itself being deferred just hours before it was due to start.

Check out some social media reactions Several memes and posts played on the familiar frustration of making plans around a major announcement, only for those plans to change at the last minute. The humour centred less on the issues being raised by bank employees and more on the sheer timing of the reversal.

Why were banks open on Sunday? The Sunday opening was not originally part of the normal banking schedule.

Public sector banks and regional rural banks were directed to function on 27 September because the proposed strike followed the 26-27 September weekend. Without the additional working day, customers could have faced several consecutive days without normal branch services.

The Reserve Bank of India had also approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on Sunday. The move was intended to ensure that customers could complete essential banking work before the proposed strike.

The planned three-day action was expected to affect branch-based banking services, particularly at participating public sector banks. Digital services such as UPI and internet banking were expected to continue, although customers requiring physical branch services could have faced disruption.

What was the bank strike about? At the centre of the dispute was the unions’ long-standing demand for a five-day banking week, under which all Saturdays would become holidays. At present, bank branches are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while other Saturdays remain working days.

The unions had also raised concerns around the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and other unresolved issues.

The latest understanding between the IBA and UFBU means those issues will now return to negotiations rather than being immediately followed by the proposed strike.

A high-level committee comprising representatives of the IBA and UFBU will examine the demand for declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. The committee is expected to consider alternatives and consult stakeholders, including customers.

Discussions will also begin on modifications to the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, while other pending matters from the 8 March 2024, discussions will be taken up for resolution.

For now, the 28-30 September strike has been deferred, not permanently resolved.