Bank holiday on Bhai Dooj 2025: Are banks closed for Bhratridwitiya on October 23? Check details, holiday list here

Bank holiday on Bhai Dooj 2025: Several regions across the country will observe a bank holiday today. For the full lisy check here. In the upcoming week, banks will observe closures on October 27 and 28 across many states for Chhath Puja related festivities.

Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Oct 2025, 09:38 AM IST
The RBI cut interest rates more than projected in its June monetary policy, and unexpectedly reduced the cash reserve ratio for banks, providing a major liquidity boost to the economy as growth prospects dim and inflation subsides. File Photo: Bloomberg)
The RBI cut interest rates more than projected in its June monetary policy, and unexpectedly reduced the cash reserve ratio for banks, providing a major liquidity boost to the economy as growth prospects dim and inflation subsides. File Photo: Bloomberg)

Bank holiday on Bhai Dooj 2025: Banks across several parts of the country will be closed on certain days of the upcoming week as Chhath Puja festivities roll in.

Are banks closed for Bhai Dooj 2025?

According to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several cities will remain closed today.

Banks across several parts of the country will be closed on certain days of the upcoming week for Chhath Puja and related festivities.

Also Read | PM Modi extends ‘heartfelt’ wishes on Bhai Dooj, says ‘May this festival…'

Bank holiday on Diwali: City-wise list

  • October 23, Thursday: Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla

Thus, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh on October 23, Thursday, for Bhaibij, Bhaidooj, Ningol Chakkouba, Chitragupt Jayanti and Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya festivities.

  • October 27, Monday: Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
  • October 28, Tuesday: Patna, Ranchi

Banks will be closed on October 27 for evening Chhath Puja and on October 28 for morning Chhath Puja

  • October 31. Friday: Ahmedabad

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary will be celebrated on October 31, Friday, which will be marked as National Unity Day. On this day, banks will remain open across the country, except for Ahmedabad where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary will be observed.

Also Read | Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 100+ wishes, greetings to cherish brother-sister bond

When is Chhath Puja 2025?

Chhath Puja, the festival honouring Sun God will be celebrated on Monday, October 27. However, the the four-day festivities will commence on October 25. Let's have a look at shashthi tithi, shubh muhurat and sunrise-sunset time on the days of Chhath Puja, according to Drik Panchang.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 6:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 5:46 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 6:04 AM on October 27

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 7:59 AM on October 28

Also Read | When is Bhai Dooj? Check date, muhurat timings, significance & more

It is important to note that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays in India on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Unless specified in the RBI holiday calendar, the first, third and the fifth Saturdays (in some cases) are usually considered to be working days.

The Indian stock market is open today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened with strong gains. With optimism over reports of a likely India-US trade deal the BSE Sensex opened 727.81 points, or 0.86%, higher while the Nifty 50 rallied 188.60 points, or 0.73%, to open at 26,057.20.

Notably, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.1%. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty index traded 0.5% higher above 58,200 level.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday on Bhai Dooj 2025: Are banks closed for Bhratridwitiya on October 23? Check details, holiday list here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.