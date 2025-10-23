Bank holiday on Bhai Dooj 2025: Are banks closed for Bhratridwitiya on October 23? Check details, holiday list here

Bank holiday on Bhai Dooj 2025: Banks across several parts of the country will be closed on certain days of the upcoming week as Chhath Puja festivities roll in.

Are banks closed for Bhai Dooj 2025? According to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several cities will remain closed today.

Bank holiday on Diwali: City-wise list October 23, Thursday: Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla Thus, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh on October 23, Thursday, for Bhaibij, Bhaidooj, Ningol Chakkouba, Chitragupt Jayanti and Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya festivities.

October 27, Monday: Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi

October 28, Tuesday: Patna, Ranchi Banks will be closed on October 27 for evening Chhath Puja and on October 28 for morning Chhath Puja

October 31. Friday: Ahmedabad Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary will be celebrated on October 31, Friday, which will be marked as National Unity Day. On this day, banks will remain open across the country, except for Ahmedabad where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary will be observed.

When is Chhath Puja 2025? Chhath Puja, the festival honouring Sun God will be celebrated on Monday, October 27. However, the the four-day festivities will commence on October 25. Let's have a look at shashthi tithi, shubh muhurat and sunrise-sunset time on the days of Chhath Puja, according to Drik Panchang.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 6:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 5:46 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 6:04 AM on October 27

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 7:59 AM on October 28

It is important to note that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays in India on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Unless specified in the RBI holiday calendar, the first, third and the fifth Saturdays (in some cases) are usually considered to be working days.

