Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, October 19?

  • Bank holiday today: While banks will remain open on most Saturdays, including today, October 19, they will be closed for a total of 15 days this month.

Published19 Oct 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, October 19?
Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, October 19?

Banks across India follow a holiday schedule determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They remain closed on Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday of every month. Since today October 19 is the third Saturday, banks will remain open for business as usual.

October, however, has multiple holidays across states due to festivals and elections. Banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days this month, but the holidays vary by region. Major events driving these closures include the General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Navratra Sthapna, and Durga Puja.

Some key holiday dates include October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye), October 10 to 12 (various stages of Durga Puja and Dussehra), and October 31 (Diwali/Kali Puja and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday). Other holidays such as Lakshmi Puja (October 16), Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (October 17), and Accession Day (October 26) will also see banks closed in specific states.

State wise bank holiday list

Here is a state-wise breakdown of closures:

Agartala will see holidays on October 2, 11, 12, 17, and 31. Bengaluru will observe closures on October 2, 11, 26, and 31. In Kolkata, banks will not operate on October 2, 11, 12, 17, and 31, while in New Delhi, holidays fall on October 2, 11, 24 (half-day), and 31. Cities like Mumbai will see fewer holidays, with closures only on October 2 and 11.

Digital banking services

Digital banking offers numerous advantages, with round-the-clock availability being a key feature. This modern approach to financial services overcomes the limitations of conventional banking hours, which often clash with the demanding schedules of today's consumers.

Through digital platforms, account holders can manage their finances using various devices, including smartphones and computers, from any location and at any time. This flexibility allows individuals with packed schedules to effortlessly tend to their banking needs, regardless of the hour. Whether it's transferring funds, reviewing account balances, settling bills, or submitting credit card applications, digital banking empowers users to carry out these tasks conveniently, even outside of traditional business hours.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, October 19?

