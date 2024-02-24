Bank holidays in February 2024: Are banks closed today, February 24?
Bank holidays in February 2024: The Reserve Bank of India determines bank holidays based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural events, and government directives
Bank Holidays in February 2024: Today, February 24 which is a Saturday and there might be confusion among people regarding if Banks will be open today. However, as it is a fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed today. Saturdays are typically not designated as bank holidays, except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Consequently, regular banking operations are held on first and third Saturdays. For the unknown, we would also like to inform that, if a month happens to have a fifth Saturday, then banking activities are conducted as usual on that day as well.