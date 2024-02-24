Bank holidays in February 2024: Are banks closed today, February 24?

Bank Holidays in February 2024: Today, February 24 which is a Saturday and there might be confusion among people regarding if Banks will be open today. However, as it is a fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed today. Saturdays are typically not designated as bank holidays, except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Consequently, regular banking operations are held on first and third Saturdays. For the unknown, we would also like to inform that, if a month happens to have a fifth Saturday, then banking activities are conducted as usual on that day as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 to be celebrated today: History, significance and wishes But, this month had a total of 11 holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays. The holidays did vary as per different states. With the month of February now coming to an end, after tomorrow's Sunday holiday, banks will remain closed on 26th February in Itanagar due to Nyokum.

Also Read: Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here Online banking available The nationwide access to online banking services is always open despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates, and trading holidays in the new year Full list of Bank holidays in February 2024: 4 February: Sunday

10 February: Second Saturday/Losar wherein Gangtok will remain closed.

11 February: Sunday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

18 February: Sunday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, due to State Day/Statehood Day

24 February: Second Saturday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

25 February: Sunday

26 February: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)

Bank Holidays in Maharashtra 2024 Bank Holidays List The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!