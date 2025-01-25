As rumors about a possible separation between former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, spread on social media, speculation has also emerged regarding a supposed affair between Barack and Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston addressed the rumor back in October on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. The Friends star was first seen stumped as Kimmel showed her a copy of In Touch magazine with a cover story titled "The Truth About Jen & Barack."

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like ‘Oh, no, what’s it gonna be?’ or you get an email saying some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story—and then it’s that. I was not mad at it.”

When Kimmel asked if there was any truth to the gossip, Aniston responded, saying, “That’s absolutely untrue.”

On the show, the actress said that she had met Barack once, and know “Michelle more than him.”

In addition to this, Aniston's representative also clarified that she does not maintain any “personal friendship” with Barack Obama, though she “is a fan,” as per several media reports.

The speculation on social media intensified after journalist Megyn Kelly brought up the topic on her platforms, stating, "I’m not sure if it’s true." However, Kelly, who hosts The Megyn Kelly Show, added, "If it is, it would undoubtedly cause a political shockwave in Democratic circles, not to mention across the U.S."

Recently, an X user claimed that a leaked message, allegedly from Jennifer Aniston's friend, had confirmed her relationship with Barack Obama, which is “definitely not a secret” among her friends.

In the alleged message, the friend claims that the Friends actor admitted to the relationship in a casual conversation. “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle," the alleged message read.

Barack - Michelle divorce rumours Speculation about a potential divorce between Barack and Michelle Obama grew after the former First Lady missed Carter's funeral and did not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Social media was filled with pep