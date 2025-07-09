Barbie launches its first doll with Type 1 diabetes to represent inclusivity: Check its special features

Barbie has launched its first doll with Type 1 diabetes to promote inclusivity. Part of the Fashionistas line, the doll features a small glucose monitor on her arm to track blood sugar, held by heart-shaped medical tape.

She also has a phone showing the tracking app and an insulin pump on her waist for automatic insulin. The doll wears a blue polka dot outfit and carries a pastel blue purse for essentials like snacks or medical supplies.

This new Barbie helps raise awareness and represents children living with Type 1 diabetes. It represents that managing health can be a part of everyday life.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, children with Type 1 diabetes should be treated just like other normal children. At the same time, they should wear a medical alert bracelet for constant monitoring.

Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease, is a long-term condition. Children with such conditions need daily insulin shots to stay healthy.

The doll was made in partnership with Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes research group. Barbie will also donate these dolls to the 2025 Children’s Congress, where kids with diabetes meet US lawmakers.

Barbie’s team worked closely with the group to ensure the doll looked realistic. The team also ensured that the doll included medical tools used by people with Type 1 diabetes.

Also Read | Amit Shah says he beat diabetes with simple lifestyle changes, lost 20 Kgs

Krista Berger from Mattel said this step would help children see their own lives and challenges reflected in the toys they play with. It aims to spread awareness and support among young kids.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," Berger said in a release.

"Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love,” she added.

Blond Barbie Exactly a year ago in July 2024, Mattel launched its first Barbie doll for visually-impaired children to promote inclusion. The doll comes with a white and red cane, sunglasses and eyes that look slightly upwards and outwards.

Mattel worked with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to make sure the doll is accurate and accessible.