‘Barely managed to escape with my life...’: Indian tourist stuck in Nepal amid deadly protests makes desperate appeal

Amid the deadly Nepal protests, an Indian tourist stuck in Pokhara has made a desperate appeal for help from the Indian government.

In a viral video, the woman, who identified herself as Upasana Gill, claimed that protesters set fire to her hotel, burning all her belongings and said she too was chased by a mob carrying sticks, leaving her to flee for safety.

“Indian governement please get all our people back. Situation is horrible in Nepal right now. Please,” the text over the video read.

Nepal Gen-Z protests Protests against Nepal’s short-lived ban on social media grew increasingly violent on Tuesday as demonstrators not just set government buildings on fire, but also targeted the homes of politicians, attacking leaders and their wives.