Ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (January 20), a lighthearted moment unfolded as his son, Barron Trump, hilariously photobombed his half-sisters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, as well as their sister-in-law, Lara Trump. The trio posed for a photo outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, when Barron, standing at 6-foot-9, snuck behind them, surprising the family.
Ivanka Trump, 43, turned around to see her brother behind her after the photographer snapped the picture. She laughed and playfully patted Barron on the back, saying, "Oh!" in surprise, while Tiffany and Lara also smiled at the unexpected photobomb.
Barron, 18, was among the five Trump children present at the event, which marked the swearing-in of their father as the 47th president of the United States. His siblings—Donald Trump Jr., 47, Ivanka, Eric, 41, Tiffany, 31, and Barron—attended the ceremony and the events that followed.
Barron looked sharp for the occasion in a navy suit, matching tie, and black shoes, his hair slicked back. His family members were equally stylish, making headlines for their fashion choices.
Ivanka wore a forest green skirt suit, accessorized with a matching hat, black leather gloves, and a purse. Melania Trump, 54, chose a custom navy coat and a boater hat by Eric Javits.
At the swearing-in ceremony, President Trump delivered a speech outlining his goals for his second term. Among the attendees were former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, along with tech moguls Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, and others.
