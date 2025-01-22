Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Barron Trump photobombs sisters. Watch viral video from Donald Trump inauguration

Livemint

  • The photobomb by Barron added a personal and light-hearted touch to the historic occasion, providing a memorable moment for the Trump family and viewers alike.

Barron Trump photobombed his half-sisters Ivanka and Tiffany, along with their sister-in-law Lara, at his father Donald Trump’s inauguration event. Ivanka’s surprised reaction made for a lighthearted and memorable moment ahead of the ceremony.

Ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (January 20), a lighthearted moment unfolded as his son, Barron Trump, hilariously photobombed his half-sisters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, as well as their sister-in-law, Lara Trump. The trio posed for a photo outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, when Barron, standing at 6-foot-9, snuck behind them, surprising the family.

Ivanka's surprised reaction

Ivanka Trump, 43, turned around to see her brother behind her after the photographer snapped the picture. She laughed and playfully patted Barron on the back, saying, "Oh!" in surprise, while Tiffany and Lara also smiled at the unexpected photobomb.

The Trump family’s inauguration presence

Barron, 18, was among the five Trump children present at the event, which marked the swearing-in of their father as the 47th president of the United States. His siblings—Donald Trump Jr., 47, Ivanka, Eric, 41, Tiffany, 31, and Barron—attended the ceremony and the events that followed.

A fashionable family affair

Barron looked sharp for the occasion in a navy suit, matching tie, and black shoes, his hair slicked back. His family members were equally stylish, making headlines for their fashion choices.

Ivanka wore a forest green skirt suit, accessorized with a matching hat, black leather gloves, and a purse. Melania Trump, 54, chose a custom navy coat and a boater hat by Eric Javits.

Inaugural ceremony highlights

At the swearing-in ceremony, President Trump delivered a speech outlining his goals for his second term. Among the attendees were former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, along with tech moguls Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, and others.

