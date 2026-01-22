Subscribe

Basant Panchami 2026: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and greetings to share with family & friends

Based on the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Magha Maas.

Livemint
Updated22 Jan 2026, 10:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Vendors sell flowers at a market ahead of Basant Panchami festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)
Vendors sell flowers at a market ahead of Basant Panchami festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)
AI Quick Read

Basant Panchami 2026: The spring period represents a time of delight for everyone, and this heralds the start of Basant Panchami festivities. It is widely recognized and celebrated as Saraswati Puja in many regions across India. This year, Basant Panchami is set to be observed on January 23, Friday.

Panchami signifies the arrival of Basant or springtime according to the traditional Hindu calendar.

Based on the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the fifth day of the Magha Maas.

Advertisement

Devotional Wishes

  1. May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati always stay with you. Happy Basant Panchami!
  2. On this auspicious day, let us pray for the knowledge that leads to enlightenment. Happy Saraswati Puja!
  3. May Maa Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge that never ends.
  4. Wishing you a day filled with the melody of the Veena and the light of wisdom.
  5. May Goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of ignorance with the glow of knowledge.
  6. Praying for your success, growth, and wisdom on this holy day of Basant Panchami.
  7. May the power of knowledge be with you forever. Happy Saraswati Puja to you and your family!
  8. Let us worship Maa Saraswati to attain wisdom and rid ourselves of lethargy and ignorance.
  9. May the blessing of the Goddess of Arts and Music fill your life with beautiful melodies.
  10. Shubh Basant Panchami! May your life be as bright and pure as the white lotus of Maa Saraswati.

An aerial view of people buying flowers at a market ahead of Basant Panchami festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)

Basant Panchami Messages

  1. As the chill of winter recedes and spring arrives, may your sorrows vanish and joy bloom!
  2. Wishing you a vibrant Basant Panchami filled with the colors of spring and the warmth of the sun.
  3. May your life bloom like the mustard fields of spring. Happy Basant Panchami!
  4. The air is filled with sweetness and the fields with yellow. May your heart be filled with joy.
  5. Spring is in the air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you warm greetings on Basant Panchami!
  6. Just as nature turns into bright shades, may your life be painted with the hues of happiness.
  7. May the onset of spring bring prosperity, peace, and progress to your doorstep.
  8. Let the vibrant yellow of Basant Panchami fill your life with new energy and light.
  9. Wishing you a day as radiant as the sunshine of spring. Happy Basant Panchami!
  10. May the season of renewal bring new hopes and new beginnings into your world.

A vendor sells flowers at a market ahead of Basant Panchami festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)

For Students & Professionals

Advertisement
  1. May Maa Saraswati guide you toward excellence in every subject and skill you pursue.
  2. Wishing all students a day of inspiration. May your books bring you the joy of discovery!
  3. May your mind be sharp, your focus unwavering, and your results brilliant. Happy Saraswati Puja!
  4. On this day of learning, may you be inspired to reach new heights in your career and education.
  5. May Goddess Saraswati bless your pen and your mind to create wonders.
  6. Knowledge is the greatest wealth. May you be the wealthiest person in the world!
  7. May the light of learning shine bright in your path toward your dreams.
  8. Wishing you a successful academic year blessed by the Goddess of Wisdom.
  9. May your curiosity never fade and your knowledge keep growing every single day.
  10. Happy Basant Panchami! Keep learning, keep growing, and keep shining like a star.

An artist gives touches to an idol of Goddess Saraswati in preparation for the Basant Panchami festival, in Amritsar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Short Messages (For WhatsApp/Instagram/Facebook)

  1. Wishing you good fortune and infinite wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!
  2. May your life be as bright as the yellow mustard fields. #HappyBasantPanchami
  3. Spread love, spread knowledge. Wishing you a blessed Saraswati Puja!
  4. Let's welcome the spring with a heart full of gratitude and a mind full of wisdom.
  5. Yellow clothes, yellow sweets, and a heart full of joy! Happy Basant Panchami!
  6. Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity — May you have them all. Happy Basant Panchami!
  7. Fly your kites high and let your knowledge soar even higher!
  8. Sending you love and light on this beautiful day of Saraswati Puja.
  9. May your creative spirit bloom like a spring flower.
  10. Peace to your mind and wisdom to your soul. Happy Basant Panchami!

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Saraswati in preparation for the Basant Panchami festival, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI)

Basant Panchami Quotes & Inspiring Thoughts

Advertisement
  1. "Knowledge is the only treasure that increases when shared." Happy Saraswati Puja!
  2. "Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man." — Swami Vivekananda
  3. "Wisdom is like the spring — ever-refreshing and ever-enlightening."
  4. "The pursuit of knowledge is the pursuit of divinity." Happy Basant Panchami!
  5. "Let the light of Saraswati dispel the shadows of doubt from your heart."
  6. "Learning is a treasure that follows its owner everywhere."
  7. "Where there is knowledge, there is growth. Where there is growth, there is life."
  8. "May the goddess of speech give you the words to change the world."
  9. "Spring reminds us that after every winter, life begins anew with knowledge."
  10. "A wise mind is a treasure trove of endless possibilities. Happy Basant Panchami 2026!"

Advertisement
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsBasant Panchami 2026: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and greetings to share with family & friends
Read Next Story