Basant Panchami 2026: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and greetings to share with family & friends

Basant Panchami 2026: The spring period represents a time of delight for everyone, and this heralds the start of Basant Panchami festivities. It is widely recognized and celebrated as Saraswati Puja in many regions across India. This year, Basant Panchami is set to be observed on January 23, Friday.
Panchami signifies the arrival of Basant or springtime according to the traditional Hindu calendar.
Based on the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the fifth day of the Magha Maas.
For Students & Professionals
Basant Panchami Quotes & Inspiring Thoughts