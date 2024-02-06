Basant Panchami 2024: Know date, time, muhurat, significance, rituals and more
Basant Panchami 2024: Across India, preparations are underway for the joyous festival of Vasant Panchami, marking the arrival of spring and celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Magha. This year, Basant Panchami falls on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. While some regions observe the festival based on the start of Panchami Tithi on February 13th afternoon, most consider the whole day of February 14th auspicious.