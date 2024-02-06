Basant Panchami 2024: Know date, time, muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Basant Panchami 2024: Across India, preparations are underway for the joyous festival of Vasant Panchami, marking the arrival of spring and celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Magha. This year, Basant Panchami falls on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. While some regions observe the festival based on the start of Panchami Tithi on February 13th afternoon, most consider the whole day of February 14th auspicious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Basant Panchami is primarily dedicated to Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, and arts. Devotees offer prayers, seeking blessings for wisdom, creativity, and academic success. Homes and educational institutions are adorned with yellow flowers, symbolizing the vibrant hues of spring. Children fly colourful kites, filling the skies with playful energy.

Significance of Vasant Panchami It marks the start of the spring season according to the Hindu calendar, symbolising renewal, new beginnings, and fertility. Hindus welcome the warmer weather, blossoming flowers, and the return of life after winter.

The vibrant yellow colour associated with the festival reflects the blooming mustard fields and the overall joyousness of the season.

Vasant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity of knowledge, music, arts, and wisdom.

Date, Time and Muhurat: According to the Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami is set to be celebrated on February 14 this year. The Panchami Tithi will start at 2:41 pm on February 13 and conclude at 12:09 pm on February 14.

How is it celebrated? On this auspicious day, Hindus wake up early to take a bath and then they observe fast throughout the day. Followed by worshipping the idol of Goddess Saraswati adorning her with flowers and garlands. Offerings of fruits and sweets are presented to the Goddess, and students position their books and instruments in the puja area to seek her blessings. After offering prayers to the Goddess, devotees break their fast by consuming prasad.

