Business News/ News / Trends/  Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release: Check how to watch Adah Sharma’s movie online

Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release: Check how to watch Adah Sharma’s movie online

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bastar: The Naxal Story released theatrically on March 15, earning 3.75 crore worldwide. The movie will now be available on OTT for online viewing.

Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release: Viewers can now watch Adah Sharma’s movie online

Bastar: The Naxal Story was released theatrically on March 15. Reportedly made with 15 crore, the political thriller couldearn 3.75 crore worldwide. However, the movie will now be on OTT for viewers who want to watch it online.

Bastar: The Naxal Story comes from the “brave story tellers of The Kerala Story," according to the official poster for the movie. The movie, starring Adah Sharma, is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The movie is about Indian Maoists, also known as Naxals, who were allegedly responsible for thousands of deaths. The rebel group is accused of the destruction of assets worth trillions of dollars during the Bastar rebellion that started in what is now Chattisgarh, India.

Bastar: The Naxal Story reviews

The movie received mixed reviews from critics. Rohit Bhatnagar of The Free Press Journal called it a “sloppy docudrama that is away from thrill, adventure and drama". India Today’s Zinia Bandyopadhyay called the movie a "sensational, oversimplified film with no nuance".

Deepa Gahlot of Rediff.com thought the movie sought to reduce the movement to “bullet points and stereotypes". The Times of India’s Abhishek Srivastava, however, called the film a “hard-hitting crime drama".

Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release

ZEE5 will start streaming Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release on May 17.

“An internal war that has the country divided into two fractions. Watch the gruesome story of Naxal violence," the OTT platform wrote while sharing the update on social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
