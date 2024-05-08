Bastar: The Naxal Story released theatrically on March 15, earning ₹ 3.75 crore worldwide. The movie will now be available on OTT for online viewing.

Bastar: The Naxal Story was released theatrically on March 15. Reportedly made with ₹15 crore, the political thriller couldearn ₹3.75 crore worldwide. However, the movie will now be on OTT for viewers who want to watch it online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Aavesham OTT release date: Check how to watch Fahadh Faasil’s blockbuster Malayalam movie online Bastar: The Naxal Story comes from the “brave story tellers of The Kerala Story," according to the official poster for the movie. The movie, starring Adah Sharma, is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The movie is about Indian Maoists, also known as Naxals, who were allegedly responsible for thousands of deaths. The rebel group is accused of the destruction of assets worth trillions of dollars during the Bastar rebellion that started in what is now Chattisgarh, India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Under the Bridge OTT release: How to watch ‘true crime’ web series in India? It's about teenager Reena Virk's murder Bastar: The Naxal Story reviews The movie received mixed reviews from critics. Rohit Bhatnagar of The Free Press Journal called it a “sloppy docudrama that is away from thrill, adventure and drama". India Today’s Zinia Bandyopadhyay called the movie a "sensational, oversimplified film with no nuance".

Deepa Gahlot of Rediff.com thought the movie sought to reduce the movement to “bullet points and stereotypes". The Times of India’s Abhishek Srivastava, however, called the film a “hard-hitting crime drama".

Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release ZEE5 will start streaming Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release on May 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Fan-favourite TVF web series is back on THIS date “An internal war that has the country divided into two fractions. Watch the gruesome story of Naxal violence," the OTT platform wrote while sharing the update on social media.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!