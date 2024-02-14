'Bathing oils are very expensive': Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he needs money at this stage of career
Shah Rukh Khan addressed a range of questions about his enthralling time in the film industry and when the intrigued Richard Quest doubted the actor was working for money, ‘King Khan’ was quick to dismiss his skepticism
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a fascinating conversation with journalist Richard Quest at the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan spoke on various aspects of his career and the Hindi film industry. While speaking about his ritual before a film's release, Shah Rukh Khan said he takes a 2-3 hour long bath with good oil and scents.