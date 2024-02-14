Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a fascinating conversation with journalist Richard Quest at the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan spoke on various aspects of his career and the Hindi film industry. While speaking about his ritual before a film's release, Shah Rukh Khan said he takes a 2-3 hour long bath with good oil and scents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan addressed a range of questions about his enthralling time in the film industry and when the intrigued Richard Quest doubted the actor was working for money, 'King Khan' was quick to dismiss his skepticism and said "Bathing oils are very expensive," drawing huge laughter from the audience.

While being candid about the offers from foreign film industries, Shah Rukh Khan said a lot of people don't believe him when he says that he doesn't get any offers from Hollywood or other Western film industries.

"I’ve said this honestly, but nobody believes me. Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over, but I still have to learn to deliver to the audience that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin. So, I’ve never been offered a film in Hollywood or England," news platform WION quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned the Slumdog Millionaire offer and also revealed the reason why he turned down the film, which later won an Oscar. "Yes, Slumdog was there, and I spent a lot of time with Mr Boyle. He was very sweet. But I was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire on television, but I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean," he said.

"I felt I was cheating and being dishonest. I explained to Mr Boyle that I wouldn't like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. Mr Anil Kapoor did it, and he was fantastic as the host," he added.

What did Shah Rukh Khan do after back-to-back flops? When Richard Quest asked what Shah Rukh Khan did to make a stunning comeback from back-to-back flops to delivering three blockbusters in 2023, the superstar just smiled and said “I learned to make the best pizza in the world."

Shah Rukh Khan agreed that he was in fact "licking his wounds" during that phase and while working on his daily pizzas, he realized what he was doing wrong with the films. The superstar admitted that he was chasing perfection while his audience wanted something else, so he decided to leave perfection and make the pizzas for his fans.

