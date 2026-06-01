‘Battle of Hogwarts’ memes flood internet as PSG Champions League celebrations turn violent in France

Celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Arsenal descended into widespread unrest across France over the weekend, leaving hundreds injured and prompting nearly 800 arrests, while social media users responded with a flood of memes comparing the scenes to the climactic battles depicted in the Harry Potter franchise.

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Voldemort in Paris: Social Media Reacts to PSG Riots Despite the seriousness of the incidents, social media platforms quickly became flooded with humorous comparisons between the chaos in Paris and scenes from the Harry Potter films, particularly the Battle of Hogwarts sequence from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

One user wrote: “What the f--k is going on in France? Filming the new Harry Potter? (sic)”

Another joked: “they were bored with regular riots so they decided to recreate the battle of the ministry of magic (sic)”.

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A third post read: “It's madness that the team from your city wins the Champions League and that same night you have the very Harry Potter himself out on the streets battling Voldemort for the soul of Hogwarts (sic).”

Internet reactions to Paris riots.

Others continued the theme, with one person writing: “The battle of Hogwarts in Paris as we speak (sic)”.

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Another social media user commented: “I’m aware that I might attract some criticism, but this new Harry Potter series set in Paris doesn’t seem bad to me at all (sic).”

A further post added: “So i guess the new harry potter is more accurate than we thought (sic)”.

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Internet reactions to Paris riots.

The jokes spread widely across X, Instagram and TikTok as footage of burning vehicles, fireworks and heavily policed streets circulated internationally. Many users specifically referenced scenes involving magical duels, explosions and large-scale battles from the Harry Potter film adaptations, drawing comparisons between the fictional destruction of Hogwarts and images emerging from Paris overnight.

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What is happening in Paris? Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph over Arsenal on Saturday sparked celebrations across France, but scenes of jubilation in Paris quickly descended into unrest as clashes, vandalism and vehicle fires erupted across the capital following the club’s dramatic penalty-shootout victory in Budapest.

What began with the Eiffel Tower illuminated in PSG’s blue and red colours ended in widespread disorder, with riot police deployed to contain violence that left hundreds injured and led to hundreds of arrests.

French authorities said 219 people were injured during clashes between football supporters and police after PSG secured the European title. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed that eight people remained in serious condition, while 57 police officers were among those hurt during the disturbances. Authorities also reported that 780 people were arrested nationwide, with more than 450 remaining in custody. A person died in an accident on Paris’s ring road after rioters allegedly attempted to block traffic.

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PSG supporters drive their scooters past anti-riot police officers (Rear L and R) as they celebrate their team's win in the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, at Place du Trocadero in Paris on May 30, 2026. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)

The violence disrupted transport services in Paris and led to confrontations across multiple parts of the capital. Video footage circulating online showed fires burning on roads, flares being set off in large crowds, electric bikes ablaze and damage to shopfronts. Police used tear gas to disperse groups in the city centre as officers attempted to regain control of several flashpoints.

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The unrest overshadowed what should have been a celebratory occasion for PSG supporters following the club’s latest Champions League success. Authorities had anticipated possible disorder and deployed approximately 22,000 officers across France after similar violence followed PSG’s previous European triumph.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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