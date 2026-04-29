BCCI addresses Riyan Parag vaping controversy amid IPL 2026, says ‘We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be seeking an explanation from Riyan Parag after the Rajasthan Royals captain's video of vaping inside the dressing room during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match went viral on Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera in the 16th over of Rajasthan Royals' chase of 223 against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh.

In the video, Parag was caught casually taking a puff and exhaling the smoke, in front of his teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. Although Rajasthan Royals won the game, but Parag's act marred the celebrations as vaping is banned in India. The visuals now have drawn the attention of BCCI.

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Also Read | Is Riyan Parag first IPL cricketer caught vaping on cam?

“We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to the The Indian Express. The Rajasthan Royals are yet to comment on the matter.

It must be noted that smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited within the IPL stadium premises except in designated open areas. A few days back Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada was seen smoking at the team hotel but in an open area.

Will Riyan Parag face jail term? E-cigarettes are banned in India under a 2019 law that prohibits their manufacture, import, sale and storage, regardless of nicotine content. Violations can attract hefty fines and jail terms. Personal possession and vaping in public is also banned.

If found guilty, the BCCI could fine Parag for breaching IPL rules and setting a poor example for the likes of 19-year-old spinner Yash Raj Punja and 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who play for Rajasthan Royals.

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As per the law, the offender faces imprisonment up to one year and/or a ₹one lakh fine for a first time offence. It will be interesting to see how the BCCI handles the controversy.

What does law in India states on vaping? As per the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, "no person shall, directly or indirectly, (i) produce or manufacture or import or export or transport or sell or distribute electronic cigarettes, whether as a complete product or any part thereof; and(ii) advertise electronic cigarettes or take part in any advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes the use of electronic cigarettes.

"...no person, being the owner or occupier or having the control or use of any place shall, knowingly permit it to be used for storage of any stock of electronic cigarettes." Parag is not the first cricketer in IPL caught vaping inside the dressing room.

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Earlier, during the 2020 season of IPL, then Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Aaron Finch was also caught doing the same inside the dressing room in a match against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. For the unversed, vaping is legal in United Arab Emirates (UAE) but not in public.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in