BCCI snubs Suryakumar Yadav while sharing T20 World Cup 2024 photos: Fans hit back, allege ‘jealousy’

Little did the BCCI know that it would receive flak for sharing photos of Team India’s glorious victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. But, that’s exactly what happened when the board shared winning pics from the historic moment.

“On this day 2 years ago, a victory etched in our memories forever, when the Rohit Sharma-led squad brought home a 2nd T20 World Cup title for Team India,” the BCCI wrote while sharing the pics.

The photos included the iconic moment when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posed together for the camera soon after winning the trophy. They held the trophy while the tricolour was wrapped around them. It was the last day the legendary Ro-Ko duo played T20 cricket for India.

Social media did not take it lightly, partly because Team India suffered a 2-0 whitewash against Ireland last night. Remember, the Men in Blue are defending world champions, having lifted the trophy this year as well.

“First, a big slap from all Indian fans to the poor selection that made Shreyas Iyer captain. What was Suryakumar Yadav lacking that he was removed from captaincy? What a poor selection,” wrote an Indian cricket fan.

Another fan commented, “Stop being nostalgic and take action against the Joker Gautam Gambhir and Agarkar (for leading the Mumbai lobby). Shegde instead of Suryavanshi made absolutely no sense... Mumbai lobby at work.”

“It was good because Virat and Rohit knew how to play on a sluggish wicket rather than these flat-track bullies. 2024 will always be memorable,” wrote another fan.

“Make Rohit captain of the ODI squad once again; he will win you the 2027 World Cup,” suggested another fan.

One fan posted, “Back-to-back defeats against Ireland. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Suryavanshi spent the entire series on the bench without a single opportunity. If you're not going to give a promising youngster a chance, why pick him in the squad? Fans deserve better planning and a clear vision. Shame on BCCI.”

“Literally, the last time I felt ecstatic with this team,” came from another user.

“On this day, we celebrate Ireland's victory over the BCCI Cricket team. Led by egos & megalomaniac people, they denied Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance to play. Karma paid back. The BCCI team lost the series!” came a sarcastic reply.

BCCI Snubs SKY One social media user pointed out that the BCCI had not posted Suryakumar Yadav’s photo. For context, SKY was replaced by Shreyas Iyer as Team India’s T20 captain. Iyer’s first assignment was against Ireland. His next challenge is a T20 series against England, starting on 1 July.

“BCCI has posted the 2024 T20 World Cup memory photos, but not Sky's photo, which was actually the reason why we won the World Cup. Someone in the BCCI doesn't like SKY. Now, I can understand very well. The jealousy does not include the iconic photo but I am posting it here. Thank you, Surya,” the user wrote.

Another user called Surya’s catch “the best moment”. It was Yadav’s spectacular catch at Long-Off that sealed the deal for India.

South Africa needed just 16 runs off the final 6 balls. David Miller struck a full toss on the very first delivery of the 20th over, bowled by Hardik Pandya.

There was “6” written all over that ball. But, Suryakumar Yadav ran, timed his jump perfectly and took the catch along the boundary rope.

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