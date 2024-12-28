A Bengaluru startup founder reversed roles with a cab driver during a late-night taxi ride after noticing that the driver could barely keep his eyes open. His kind gesture won the hearts of many netizens online.

Entrepreneur Milind Chandwani booked a ride at 3 am from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to his home. To Chandwani's surprise, “he found himself in an unexpected role.”

Seeing his cab driver over-exhausted and too tired to drive, the startup founder offered to drive the car himself. To his surprise, the cab driver instantly accepted his offer.

“He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn’t keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say ‘Bengaluru traffic’,” said Chandwani in his Instagram post.

At the end of the ride, he gave the driver a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return. He even shared that he heard the driver talking to his senior for a day shift.

Explaining the mix of sentiments he experienced after the incident, Chandwani wrote, “I felt a mix of emotions: glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return—fair trade, right?”

He also cited the reason for not mentioning the name of the ride-booking app, which was to save the driver from any repercussions of the incident.

Social media reaction to the video The video shared on social media on Saturday has received nearly 2.8 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Online users praised the kind gesture, with many narrating their experiences of driving the vehicle they had booked for a ride.

“Driving the cab to ensure everyone's safety at 3:00 AM shows real presence of mind and care. Hope the cab driver gets some rest too!’ [sic],” commented one user.

Another said, “Glad you did it. I did it for an old person who came in as a driver for an early morning ride for a long trip. Seems he came off a night trip as well. I was able to drive for 2-3 hours for him to get that additional rest. Small things matter [sic].”

“I was returning from Mumbai airport to Pune home after midnight, and the driver was dozing off while driving. When I realised the car was taking jerks as he was losing steering control, I offered to drive. Of course, he denied it. He was never so awake after listening to a lady offering to drive the remaining journey [sic],” wrote another user.