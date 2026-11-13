‘Be proud of yourself’: Social media reacts to Helle Lyng’s video message after journalist ‘not allowed to enter India’

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng posted a video message to Home Minister Amit Shah on November 12. She said the Indian Embassy in Norway had called shortly before she was due to leave for India. According to Lyng, the call came 10 minutes before her planned departure for the airport. She had packed her bags for what would have been her first visit to India.

Lyng said she had a visa in her passport and had received political clearance. Still, she said, the embassy told her she would be denied entry into India. She said the decision had apparently come from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Lyng asked HM Shah why she could not enter the country despite having a visa.

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She was due to speak at a conference in Hyderabad, Telangana. Her talk was to cover the links between the media, press freedom and democracy. Lyng said she still had 48 hours before she was scheduled to speak. She believed another flight could get her to Hyderabad in time.

Lyng said the decision felt politically motivated. She wondered whether it was linked to her attempt to question Narendra Modi in Oslo. She also pointed to her criticism of PM Modi and his government. She said she had expressed those views in her Norwegian newspaper and online.

The journalist also asked whether her criticism of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani had played a role.

“I'm also questioning whether my criticism of Adani and Ambani, two of Narendra Modi's alleged close friends, both very rich, the powerful billionaires of India and Asia, and I'm questioning whether that my criticism of them also might have something to do with this,” she said.

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She raised two other possibilities in her message. One was her favourable coverage of the Cockroach Janta Party movement. The other was her interview with Abhijit Dipke about a month earlier. She gave no confirmed reason for the decision.

In May 2026, PM Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store delivered joint statements. They took no questions after their statements. As Prime Minister Modi walked away, Lyng called out and asked why he would not take questions.

Later that day, Lyng questioned senior Indian diplomat Sibi George at an embassy briefing. She asked about alleged human rights violations in India. George rejected the allegations and defended India’s constitutional democracy.

The Oslo exchange drew sharply-different reactions. Critics called her approach disrespectful while press freedom advocates and opposition leaders praised her questioning.

In her video message, Lyng reminded Shah that people in India were expecting her in Hyderabad. She also said people from the international community were waiting for her. She said the trip was still possible if she could leave soon.

With time left to travel, she asked whether she would be allowed to enter. She called India the world’s largest democracy and urged Shah to make the visit possible.

“Can we make it work? I think we should make it work,” she concluded.

Social media reactions Social media reacted to the Norwegian journalist’s video message.

“Helle, you didn't do anything wrong. Be proud of yourself,” wrote one user.

“You aren't getting that visa for sure...they aren't listening! Please do a video conference...sorry you had to go through this trouble…” commented another user.

One user posted, “If you’re guessing, the reason for your barring is “all of the above”; and some more…”