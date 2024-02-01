Agni Dev Chopra is making waves in the current Ranji season. Unlike his father's domain, where retakes are common, the 25-year-old cricketer and son of famed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra confronts a different challenge: a single chance with every ball bowled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His performance on the cricket field, particularly in Mizoram's Ranji Trophy matches, speaks volumes. He has scored 767 runs from just four games, including remarkable innings of 166, 92, 164, 114, 105 and 101.

Agni Dev had the option to follow in his father's footsteps into the glamorous world of Bollywood. However, his interest lay elsewhere. From a young age, he found his calling in cricket, despite his love for watching films. His mother Anupama Chopra is also an accomplished name as a film critic. Still, his indifference toward a film career.

"I have been asked this question from childhood: ‘Will you go into movies?’ But, I never thought I would ever be in movies. I never thought that, oh, I should get in because my dad makes movies and it will be an easy avenue for me," he told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The guiding principle in Agni Dev's journey came from a piece of advice from his father, which was originally imparted by his grandfather. Vidhu Vinod Chopra advised his children to excel in their chosen fields.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's advice "My dad told me and my sister when we were younger what his father told him: "Agar tumhe sadak par mochi banna hai, apne sadak ka best mochi banna. (If you become a cobbler, be the best in your lane)," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He gave us the freedom to do what we wanted but told us to try to be the absolute best. Talent can only take you that far as the rest depends on work you do and I saw that in his movies and the amount of work he put in and my mother in her profession, and that rubbed off on me," Agni Dev added.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

