Bear Grylls’ 20-acre private island runs on wind, solar power and rainwater: How his family lives off-grid

For television adventurer Bear Grylls, living close to nature is not limited to expeditions into remote wilderness. Part of the year, he and his family retreat to a private island off the coast of North Wales, where the house operates without connections to the national electricity and water networks.

How Bear Grylls’ family maintains its off-grid island home The 20-acre property, known as St Tudwal’s Island West, lies off the Llŷn Peninsula near Abersoch. Grylls and his wife, Shara, bought the island in 2001, along with a houseboat on the Thames, after deciding against purchasing an expensive London flat.

The combined deal cost less than the apartment they had considered, according to The Economic Times and The Times of India.

The island’s remote location means the family cannot rely on the conventional utilities available in most homes. Instead, the house uses a small wind turbine and solar panels to generate electricity.

Grylls discussed the arrangement in a 2024 interview with National Geographic Traveller, describing the property as completely off-grid. The combination allows the family to power its home without a connection to the national electricity network.

The system also reflects the practical demands of living in an exposed coastal location. The family must make use of the natural resources available on the island rather than depend on the infrastructure of the mainland.

Rainwater collected from the roof Water is another essential part of the island’s self-sufficient setup. Grylls has said the family collects rainwater from the roof for use at the property. The arrangement makes use of the wet Welsh climate, although it also requires planning for periods when supplies may be limited.

The house initially had no running water, and restoring the old buildings was a substantial undertaking. In a report published by The Economic Times, Grylls recalled the poor condition of the property when he bought it, describing cottages without power, water or proper roofs.

The family eventually transformed the neglected buildings into a four-bedroom home.

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Four years of repairs transformed the property The island was not a ready-made holiday retreat. Its buildings included an old lighthouse and two former lighthouse keepers’ cottages that had fallen into disrepair.

Grylls and his friends spent four years renovating the main property, according to The Times of India. The work turned the neglected structures into a home suitable for family stays, though the island’s isolation and unpredictable weather remain part of the experience.

Getting supplies there has also required careful planning. The family has traditionally travelled by boat from the mainland, carrying food and other essentials.

Grylls has spoken about the difficulties of transporting shopping ashore and the lengthy process of obtaining permission to build a slipway.

A family retreat away from everyday demands The island is more than an exercise in self-sufficiency. Grylls has described it as a place where he can step away from filming commitments, meetings and the demands of public life.

In his interview with National Geographic Traveller, he said the property could feel isolating but that he valued the quiet. The family spends part of the year there, enjoying swimming, climbing and time outdoors.