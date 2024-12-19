Beast Games OTT release date in India: YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is now the host of his own reality competition series -- Beast Games. This time, the stakes are high -- the competition has a record-breaking ₹42.5 crore ($5 million) cash prize, the largest in television history.

MrBeast's YouTube channel has more subscribers than any other.

This highly anticipated game show aims to challenge the traditional concept of reality TV with MrBeast’s signature grandeur.

Beast Games: When and where to watch? Beast Games is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The game show will air on the OTT platform at 10:30 PM IST on 19 December this year.

What is Beast Games? In Beast Games, 1,000 contestants in tracksuits will compete in wild games for a ₹42.5 crore ($5 million) prize.

Exclusively produced for Prime Video, the show integrates physical prowess and strategic intelligence as contestants endeavour to outwit and outlast one another in a sequence of high-stakes challenges.

As the Associated Press puts it, “It’s like ‘Squid Game’, without the dying”.

So far, the game show has broken 50 World Records.

Beast Games: Prizes In addition to the whopping cash prize of ₹42.5 crore ($5 million), the Beast Games will give away a private island, Lamborghinis, and "millions more in cash" throughout the competition.

Beast Games: $14 Million City In a post on X, MrBeast shared that the contestants will compete in a city worth $14 million, specially designed for the game show. This city will serve as both the living space and the competition arena for the contestants.

MrBeast said this ₹119.06 crore ($14 million) game set is the “biggest set in entertainment history.”

Watch trailer here:

Beast Games: $10,000 for reactions The YouTuber has offered a “donation of $10,000” ( ₹8.5 lakh) to random people reacting to Beast Games.