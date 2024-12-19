Beast Games OTT release date in India: YouTuber MrBeast has launched Beast Games, a reality show with a record ₹ 42.5 crore ($5 million) prize. Contestants will participate in high-stakes challenges within a $14 million custom-built city.

Beast Games OTT release date in India: YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is now the host of his own reality competition series -- Beast Games. This time, the stakes are high -- the competition has a record-breaking ₹42.5 crore ($5 million) cash prize, the largest in television history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MrBeast's YouTube channel has more subscribers than any other.

This highly anticipated game show aims to challenge the traditional concept of reality TV with MrBeast’s signature grandeur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beast Games: When and where to watch? Beast Games is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The game show will air on the OTT platform at 10:30 PM IST on 19 December this year.

What is Beast Games? In Beast Games, 1,000 contestants in tracksuits will compete in wild games for a ₹42.5 crore ($5 million) prize.

Exclusively produced for Prime Video, the show integrates physical prowess and strategic intelligence as contestants endeavour to outwit and outlast one another in a sequence of high-stakes challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the Associated Press puts it, “It’s like ‘Squid Game’, without the dying".

So far, the game show has broken 50 World Records.

Beast Games: Prizes In addition to the whopping cash prize of ₹42.5 crore ($5 million), the Beast Games will give away a private island, Lamborghinis, and "millions more in cash" throughout the competition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beast Games: $14 Million City In a post on X, MrBeast shared that the contestants will compete in a city worth $14 million, specially designed for the game show. This city will serve as both the living space and the competition arena for the contestants.

MrBeast said this ₹119.06 crore ($14 million) game set is the “biggest set in entertainment history."

Watch trailer here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beast Games: $10,000 for reactions The YouTuber has offered a “donation of $10,000" ( ₹8.5 lakh) to random people reacting to Beast Games.

“If you’re a streamer/youtuber I want to see your reaction to my new show tomorrow!! I convinced Prime Video to let you guys react to episode 1 on stream and make reaction videos on it. Tomorrow on twitch I’m also going to be donating $10,000 to tons of random people reacting to Beast Games," he said.