Beauty with brain: Woman goes viral after clearing UPSC with ‘dope Instagram game’, ‘Produced by Dharma Productions’

The final results of the Civil Services Examination 2024 are out. A total of 1,009 candidates cleared the final round. Among them is Poorva Choudhary who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 with rank 533 and gained a lot of attention on social media.

Viral UPSC girl on Instagram Shortly after the results were declared, Poorva's sibling Navya Saharan shared an Instagram video and gave a shoutout. The video featured many moods of Poorva, including one in a saree at the UPSC building, most likely clicked on the day of her interview.

“Sibling goals? One cracked the most difficult exam in our country. The other’s writing this caption!!!” the caption read.

Watch video:

Soon after the video was posted, many rushed to congratulate Poorva for her achievement. While many hailed her as ‘beauty with brains’, some also praised her ‘face card.’

A user commented, “Aspirants produced by Dharma Productions.” Another added, “Face card… really?” Someone also commented, “Just some random men can’t digest the fact that she cracked UPSC with dope Insta game (sic).”

“I love when women know they're beautiful,” also said one more user.

The video has gained more than 2 million views now.

Poorva Choudhary Meanwhile, Poorva confirmed that she had cleared UPSC 2024 in an Instagram post. “A little something happened today. A little flex—loaded with sabr, sealed with shukrana and lots of duas. The day was kind,” she shared and added the hashtags #UPSC and #UPSC2024.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 was held on June 16 last year with nearly 10 lakh applicants. Of these, 5,83,213 candidates appeared for the exam.

Following the prelims, 14,627 candidates made it to the next round of the written (Main) examination. It was conducted in September 2024. Only 2,845 individuals advanced to the final and most challenging stage: the personality test or interview, held between January 7 and April 17 this year.

The UPSC recommended 1,009 candidates — including 725 men and 284 women — for appointment to various prestigious civil services.

Out of the total successful candidates, 335 are from the general category, 109 from the economically weaker sections, 318 from other backward classes, 160 from scheduled castes and 87 from scheduled tribes, according to a statement issued by the commission.