‘Bechara BeerBiceps’: YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, ‘Fix Yamuna pollution first’

Social media influencer Lakshay Chaudhary has reacted to the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

“Bechara BeerBiceps, jab wo kuchh bolta nahi tha, podcast me baith ke bas mundi hilata tha, logon ko tab dikkat thi usse. Ab usne finally kuchh bol dia, logon ki tab dikkat hai, FIR kar rahe hain uspe. Ab bechara gareeb aadmi kare to kare kya! (Poor BeerBiceps! When he used to sit in podcasts silently, just nodding his head, people had a problem with him. Now that he has finally spoken, people still have an issue and are filing FIRs against him. What is the poor guy supposed to do?),” he says in one Instagram Story.

“Baap ki chaddi phati padi, usko India ka culture bachana hai Samay Raina se. Bhai Ranveer Allahbadia ch*tiya hai. Wo maine khud roast bana rakha hai…bol diya bhai usne, heat of the moment beh gaya hoga show ke flow me (His father’s underwear is torn, yet he wants to save India’s culture from Samay Raina. Brother, Ranveer Allahbadia is a fool. I have personally made a roast on him… He just said it, probably got carried away in the heat of the moment and the flow of the show),” he says in another Story.

“Yamuna me jhaag beh rahe hai, use theek kar lo pehle (the Yamuna is polluted, fix that first), he adds.

Your country is fighting hunger “Your country is fighting Hunger, Religious, Political, international Rac!sm issues and you are getting offended over a 7th class childish PJ. because some people are hurt how a 26 YO guy is getting such quick fame,” Lakshay Chaudhary wrote in one of his Instagram Stories.

“Move on. its not even a big deal. Filing FIR, complaints in women cells. LOL adha Desh Ration Card pe chal rha hai aur ye Comedians ko censor karne ki tension le the fee. We have bigger issues to fight against in the country. Samay Raina ka show tumhari next generation k liye khatra nahi hai. Daily Hazaro lakho Rohingya ghus rahein hai unpe dhyan do,” he added.

