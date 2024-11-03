‘Beer is very important’: Viral video shows man, hit by bus, get up to get a drink; netizens react

A man was walking down Gun Street in UK's Reading when a bus hit him from behind and pushed him several metres down the pavement.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published3 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
The man casually got up and walked calmly into a pub, right next to where he fell.
The man casually got up and walked calmly into a pub, right next to where he fell.(Screengrab)

In an astonishing incident caught on CCTV camera, a 53-year-old man, who was hit by a double-decker bus, was seen casually getting up almost immediately after the crash and going to the pub for a drink.

The man, identified as Simon Smith, was walking down Gun Street in UK's Reading when a bus hit him from behind, and pushed him several metres down the pavement.

However, to everyone's surprise, Smith casually got up and walked calmly into a pub, right next to where he fell.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Lab attendant performs ECG after watching YouTube, sparks inquiry

According to Mail Online quoting the pub's owner Daniel Fraifeld, Smith pretty much got up, brushed himself down and he just went for a pint to relax. Then an ambulance came and took him to be checked.

The incident occurred on June 24 and the CCTV video of it has recently began to circulate on social media, according to Mail Online.

Sharing the video on X, a social media user wrote: “The man who got hit by a bus and immediately went back to the pub is strong! Beer is very important.”

Also Read | Devara: Chuttamalle song full video goes viral ahead of OTT release

Check out the video here:

Also Read | In Canada, identical twins switch passports as prank. Check what happens next

Here's how netizens reacted:

“He was given a second chance at life. That deserves a few drinks,” a user said.

“That guy went in that bar, sat down, ordered a beer and said...'you ain't gonna believe this sh*t!'” another added.

“This clip is like a rollercoaster. The way he got hit and then just walked into the building like nothing happened is the best part, truly hope he's okay though,” a concerned user said.

“That's the hand of the Lord saying 'it's not your day'. That deserved a drink...for sure,” another user added.

Also Read | Netizens defend Soan Papdi’s honour as Swiggy video goes viral during Diwali

“The back of his head was hit very hard. That suggests a shot of scotch for the concussion,” said another user.

However, a few users were concerned that it may just be the adrenaline from the hit that got him walking and were worried about Smith being seriously injured.

“He might go in there to collapse, that’s his Adrenaline at work rn,” a user said.

“The back of his head bounced off and cracked the windshield. He didn’t get up and walk into the pub. He doesn’t know where he is and is likely seriously injured,”.

Also Read | Indian man asks Selena Gomez to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Then this happens…

The Mail Online clarified that Smith did not incur any lasting injuries.

“He got looked over and didn’t have any lasting injuries – but was covered in scrapes and bruises. He then got released from the hospital,” Fraifeld was quoted as saying.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Beer is very important’: Viral video shows man, hit by bus, get up to get a drink; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.