Before Akon concert ticket sales, disabled woman asks for wheelchair access: ‘Not asking for pity’

Grammy-nominated global sensation Akon has revealed a concert tour in India in November, covering three cities – Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru – leaving fans excited. However, a physically challenged woman has raised concerns regarding the availability of wheelchairs at the venues.

The woman claimed that concert tickets are often sold out before the venue details are even disclosed, causing problems for people with disabilities. She added that venue information is essential for people with disabilities, as if it comes too late, they miss out—either the tickets are sold out, too expensive, or only available in areas they can’t physically access.

In a widely shared social media post, the woman, who goes by the name Viral Modi and describes herself as a motivational speaker and India’s first wheelchair-using model, pointed out that for people with disabilities – especially those who rely on wheelchairs – knowing whether a venue is accessible is not optional; it’s essential. When this information is released too late, many disabled fans miss out because:

"Tickets are sold out

More expensive

Or only available in areas they can’t physically reach

And you know what stings even more? Tickets are blocked for influencers and brands, but not for actual fans with accessibility needs,” she wrote.

She further asserted that she is not asking for “pity or special treatment,” but only for “equal access at the same time.”

“Add an accessibility icon or mention – just like you add ‘18+ only’ – when the tickets go live. It’s that simple.

Because access isn’t a luxury.

It’s a right,” she added.

‘Venue will be wheelchair accessible’

The post was shared on LinkedIn and has since garnered thousands of likes and comments. She also tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and 'District' – Zomato’s app for dining services and ticket booking for various events.

Her post quickly went viral online, even prompting a response from District:

“At District, we believe in creating inclusive experiences for everyone, and we truly understand how essential it is to ensure equal access for all individuals. Accessibility isn’t an afterthought – it’s something we take seriously and strive to prioritise in every event we support.

We’d like to reassure you that the venue will be wheelchair accessible. We absolutely do not want anyone to feel excluded or miss out on the experience due to a lack of access.

We truly appreciate your voice and your patience, and we remain committed to making events welcoming and accessible for all. While this information is currently mentioned in the FAQs, we’ve taken your feedback into account and will do our best to communicate it more clearly and thoughtfully moving forward,” the company wrote.

Akon announces three-city tour In November, Akon will perform in Delhi (9 November), Bengaluru (14 November), and Mumbai (16 November).

Excited about the tour, Akon said in a press note:

“India has always shown me so much love – it’s like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special – let’s make history together!”

