‘Being doctor is a trap’: Redditor wonders if engineering was a better choice; netizens say ‘Grass is always greener…’

To many, medical professionals seem to be living “the best life” after a tiresome few years—high-paid jobs, job security, a fancy car, and whatnot.

However, a 33-year-old doctor not only burst the bubble with a viral Reddit post but also lamented over their own career choice.

“Becoming a doctor in India is a trap,” the Redditor exclaimed, adding that it was an unwise choice, both monetary and career-wise.

The doctor shared that they joined MBBS in 2009 and have only finished their speciality training in 2025.

They then shared a detailed timeline of their career progression and said, “I had to take a 3-year sabbatical for writing entrance to join the postgraduate program of my choice. I completed my postgraduate program for 3 years and later decided to subspecialize, spending another 3 years.”

The whole process was long drawn and tiring, the doctor said.

However, the Redditor added that “things are not easy” even now; “there is overflow of doctors since last few years and compensation has fallen for freshers.”

“The days of those flashy doctors going around in Mercedes are gone. Starting an own practice is next to impossible,” the doctor said.

Wondering if engineering would have been a better career option, the doctor said, “I sometimes feel how would it have been if I've taken engineering and ‘settled’ quickly. Tough luck for this life.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens could not resonate with the doctor's point of view and said, “Every career path is a gamble.” Highlighting the issues engineers face at 33 years old, a social media user said, “Grass is always greener on the other side.”

“You’re not wrong. Medicine in India is a trap, if you define success as a straight line from MBBS to Mercedes. That Mercedes was always a myth,” a user said.

“Every career path is a gamble, you’re just hyper-aware of the stakes now because medicine demanded everything from you. You’re a doctor with zero debt, no EMI slavery, and a skillset that can’t be automated. Most 33-year-olds would kill for that freedom,” added another user.

"Think of it this way- You can continue working, often at your own pace middle age onwards, as long as you wish to. By contrast, your standard IT worker fears permanent job loss at 45," a user highlighted.

“Most 33 yo engineers are also not doing great and their jobs are always vulnerable. Engineers overflow is like 100x doctors and most jobs are poorly paid. Everyone compares with cream of the engineers or ambitious people who do MBAs etc and earn big. But they are few kinda like top doctors etc. If you're ambitious go for an MBA and work hard. You'll 'settle' better than most engineers,” shared another user.

“As an IT employee myself, I'll say that you are more set for life than me at least for the future,” an engineer said.