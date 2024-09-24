Being good-looking can be ‘horrible’: Social media users share their experience, ‘You are presumed to be dumb’

Redditors explore the downsides of being attractive, such as assumptions of low intelligence and unwanted attention. Experiences shared highlight the difficulties of maintaining genuine connections, revealing that beauty can come with significant social challenges.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published24 Sep 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(Pexels)

We have all wanted to change a thing or two about our physical appearances at least once in our lives just to be good-looking and attractive to others. But what if everything is perfect one day and you are among the most attractive people? Then what? Will there be no struggle?

Exploring the struggles of “attractive people”, a thread on Reddit explores the horrible experiences social media users witnessed for being attractive?

Sharing their experiences, the Redditors said being good-looking can be “horrible”, and shared that an attractive person is always “presumed to be dumb”.

“You are presumed to be dumb. It’s fascinating how the intelligence bar is pretty low for attractive people,” a user shared.

“Not being taken seriously/listened to. I literally had someone tell me 'I can't concentrate on what you're saying because I'm distracted by the shape of our lips',” another added.

A user also pointed out that people who claim to be “friends” take every chance they can to criticize you; appearance or anything else, whatever little crumb of shade they can use to “humble” you.

“The constant unwanted attention,” said another user, adding that they are an introvert with resting b***h face. “Good lord that sets them off. You should smile more. You're so pretty why don't you smile? You have such beautiful blue eyes (my eyes are green) why don't you smile ( not sure what the connection is there)? It also seems that the real creeps are immune to the power of the RBF. It's like it's a challenge or something. Getting catcalls and followed by weirdos from a young age was also delightful.”

Another user shared an excerpt they had once read as it has always stuck with them: “The dark side of pretty privilege is that you are lusted over and not loved, people just want to say they have experience you.”

Check out the post here:

 

