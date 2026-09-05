Belgian PM planned chocolate India Gate for PM Modi, reveals why the gift never made it: ‘We have a back-up’

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in India with an unusual diplomatic gift in mind for Prime Minister Narendra Modi — a replica of the iconic India Gate made entirely from fine Belgian chocolate.

There was just one problem: the chocolate sculpture did not survive the journey.

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The Belgian Embassy in India on Friday shared a photograph of the creation on X, revealing what happened to the much-discussed gift.

"The viral India Gate made of chocolate you were wondering about... PM Bart De Wever had hoped to present this sweet Belgian creation to PM Narendra Modi. Unfortunately, it broke! But PM is determined that it finds its way to PM Modi & India — next time!" the Embassy of Belgium in India said in the post.

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‘Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy’ De Wever himself revealed the story during a joint press conference with Modi after their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday.

"I had actually planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift – a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates," De Wever said.

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The sculpture, however, could not withstand the trip.

"But, unlike the real India Gate, which has stood for almost a century, the chocolate version didn’t even survive the journey to India," the Belgian Prime Minister said.

He then added a humorous touch to the diplomatic mishap: "Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy, but not excellent for diplomatic travel, we noticed."

The Belgian prime minister said the failed journey would not be the end of the gift.

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"But no worries, we have a back-up in Belgium, and one way or another, I will get it to Prime Minister Modi in one piece. That’s an ambition I leave India with today," he said.

Why India Gate? The choice of India Gate was not simply about its iconic status.

De Wever said the monument was selected because of its connection to the shared history of India and Belgium, as well as the two countries' future partnership.

"We chose India Gate deliberately, as a symbol whose meaning speaks directly to our shared history and future partnership," De Wever said.

The chocolate sculpture also carried a specific historical reference. According to De Wever, part of the inscription commemorating Indian soldiers who fought and died in Flanders Fields during the First World War was enlarged on the replica.

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"On the sculpture, the chocolate version, we enlarged a part of the inscription that commemorates Indian soldiers who fought and fell in Flanders Fields during the First World War," he added.

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A gift linked to shared wartime history De Wever highlighted the role played by Indian soldiers who travelled thousands of miles to fight on Belgian soil more than a century ago.

"We have not forgotten their courage and their sacrifice. It is a part of our history and of our shared history, and it reminds us that peace can never be taken for granted," he said.

The chocolate India Gate consequently became one of the more memorable moments of De Wever's India visit, bringing together Belgian chocolate-making craftsmanship and a monument associated with India's history and its wartime links with Belgium.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Belgian PM planned chocolate India Gate for PM Modi, reveals why the gift never made it: ‘We have a back-up’