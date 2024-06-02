Bella, Gigi Hadid donate $1 million for Palestinians amid war, say ‘responsibility I hold….'
The sisters and their father, Mohamed Anwar Hadid, of Palestinian origin, have been very vocal in their support for the people in Gaza
Bella and Gigi Hadid, the United States-based supermodels, have decided to donate $1 million to Palestinian relief efforts. As per a BBC report, the donation will distributed equitably among all organisations undertaking humanitarian efforts for the war-torn people in Gaza. More than 36,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died in Israeli airstrikes, which began in October 2023.