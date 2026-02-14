‘Below the line': Internet slams Yuzvendra Chahal's new ad, expresses ‘respect for Dhanashree'

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the centre of online debate once again—this time over a promotional campaign that appears to reference a moment from his highly publicised divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

The campaign, released by micro-drama platform Story TV, quickly gained traction on social media after viewers noticed visual and narrative cues linked to the viral “sugar daddy” remark that surfaced during Chahal’s divorce proceedings last year. While the clip was meant to introduce the cricketer in a new creative role, it has instead triggered sharp criticism online, with several users calling the approach “cringe” and “disgusting”.

The controversy traces back to a widely discussed moment from Chahal’s final divorce hearing, when he appeared wearing a T-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”. The slogan sparked extensive online commentary at the time, with opinions split over whether it was humorous, insensitive or ill-timed.

In the new promotional video, Chahal is introduced as Story TV’s “Chief Story Officer”. However, it is a particular scene that has drawn attention: the words “Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet” are visible on a wall behind him. In another sequence, Chahal is shown narrating a story centred on a couple’s messy divorce and alimony dispute—imagery that many viewers felt closely mirrored his own recent personal history.

Screenshots from the advertisement were also shared by Story TV’s founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey, further amplifying the discussion across platforms.

The internet reaction, especially on Reddit, has been largely critical. Several users questioned the decision to revisit such a sensitive chapter of Chahal’s life for promotional content, arguing that it blurred the line between personal experience and public spectacle.

One user wrote, "People love watching love, romance, divorce, drama, and comebacks so he turned it into his profession. Everything sells in this world; you just need to know how to sell it. So go ahead, buy the latest “episode” of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shafali Bagga because in today’s world, even personal lives become public content."

Another comment took a more personal view of the messaging, saying, “He is acknowledging all that he brings to a relationship is his networth. In other words, he is showing his low self esteem.”

Some reactions also reflected shifting public sympathy. "I never thought I would develop respect for Dhanashree,” one Reddit user wrote, while another commented, "The guy has hardly any cricket left in him and thats why milking his divorce to the maxx to keep himself afloat."