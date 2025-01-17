Andrew Yeung, a former employee of tech giants Meta and Google, described himself as a “below-average student” who struggled to score well at both school and university levels.
Yeung, who now runs a tech events company, Fibe, and writes for Business Insider, shared how he turned his academic struggles into a successful career by adopting unconventional strategies.
The techie shared his struggles with mathematics, English, and science in both school and college, saying he lacked charisma, confidence, and extraordinary intelligence.
After months of unsuccessfully applying for jobs, Yeung said he was determined to make a change and had decided to seek alternative methods to achieve his goals.
Yeung sought innovative ways to overcome obstacles and tried four key strategies to secure leadership roles at Google and Meta.
“I see myself as an average person who isn’t particularly gifted,” he said in his Business Insider article, “but I’ve managed to find success by discovering the unfair advantages uniquely suited to me.”
