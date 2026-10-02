Bengaluru 2BHK for ₹70,000 rent, ₹4 lakh deposit sparks debate: ‘My apartment in France is cheaper’

A Reddit user’s account of being quoted nearly ₹70,000 a month for a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru, along with a deposit of around ₹3-4 lakh, has sparked an online debate over rental prices, tenant negotiations and what constitutes value for money in the city.

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The tenant shared the experience in a Reddit post titled “Bangalore’s rental market is getting ridiculous”, saying the flat-hunting experience left him “genuinely frustrated.”

Bengaluru tenant was quoted ₹ 70,000 rent for 2BHK According to the Reddit user, the apartment was within walking distance of his office, which made him willing to pay a premium for the property.

“The flat had a nice decorated living room and balconies with good views,” he wrote.

However, he said the two bedrooms were too small to accommodate both a queen-size bed and a work desk.

The apartment was also advertised as “fully furnished”. But according to the tenant, the property had only one bed, two sofas and a small television.

“No fridge. No washing machine. No dining table. No bed in the second room. I've seen better-furnished PGs,” he wrote.

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The tenant said the landlord was asking roughly ₹70,000 a month, including maintenance, while the deposit was around ₹3-4 lakh.

He claimed that the landlord wanted an annual rent increase of around 7-8% and told him that other landlords in the area ask for increases of up to 10%.

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Also Read | Bengaluru techie's reality check on housing prices goes viral

Tenant offered ₹ 65,000 with three-month deposit The Reddit user said he eventually offered ₹65,000 a month with a three-month deposit, but the offer was rejected.

“At this point, where do people think money is coming from? If I'm paying ₹70k for a 2BHK, I don't expect a palace. But I expect premium value— big rooms, proper furnishing, great facilities,” the user wrote.

He eventually decided against taking the apartment.

“I walked away without regret,” he wrote.

Reddit user questions rising rental costs The tenant also questioned whether renters were becoming too willing to accept high rents in Bengaluru.

“What bothers me more is how casually tenants are willing to throw around this kind of money. IT salaries are not an infinite money source like they used to. Jobs aren't as predictable as they used to be, expenses keep rising, and there's no guarantee that your income will keep increasing every year. That ₹10–15k extra you're casually paying every month is money that could have gone into investments, savings or simply buying yourself more financial security,” the user wrote.

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The Redditor urged prospective tenants to assess a property beyond its headline rent.

“So please question the rent. Measure the rooms. Check the furniture. Ask about maintenance, deductions and future increases. Compare similar flats. Negotiate. Don't just accept ‘This is Bangalore.’ If you're paying a premium, demand premium value. Maybe someone else will happily pay ₹70k for this flat. Good for them. But we should also be comfortable saying: This isn't worth ₹70k to me and walk away,” he concluded.

What Reddit users said about Bengaluru rents The post drew several responses from other Reddit users, with some arguing that high rents persist because tenants are willing to pay the amounts being quoted.

One user wrote, "The problem is someone will pay that much. I don’t know why people in Bangalore don’t negotiate. Not generalising but someone will book that flat and pay 70k."

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Another Reddit user attributed the high rents to demand from people moving to Bengaluru for work. The user wrote:

"The actual Bangaloreans will never agree to pay the hideous amount landlords quote. Some might who are financially well off. But the high paying renters are always who come here for work.

Every single person I've come across who pays ridiculous rent here are not from Karnataka. The landlords prefer outsiders cos they get on without a second thought. Everyone wants to make money but majority are just leeching and greedy,"

A third user said that negotiation was not always possible on the tenant's side. "Although tenants want to negotiate, owners don't entertain any negotiation. So ultimately tenant is left with no option but to pay," the user wrote.

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Another Redditor compared the Bengaluru rent with housing costs in France, writing:

"My apartment in France is cheaper than that and everyone earns more than 1.5lakh per month in France."

Another user challenged the original poster's position, commenting: "You are also part of the problem if you were willing to pay 65k."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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