An 83-year-old resident of HSR Layout, Surya Narayana, has captured the internet’s attention with his relentless commitment to cleanliness and community welfare. Frustrated by inconsistent waste management in his area, Narayana has taken it upon himself to maintain the streets, spending one to two hours daily sweeping and clearing debris.

Also Read | Karnataka man blows himself up after ‘rejection’ by minor girl

A video shared by The Bengaluru Post on X (formerly Twitter) showcased Narayana’s efforts, sparking widespread admiration. The post on X read, “Meet Mr. Surya Narayan (83), a true inspiration from HSR Layout! He spends 1-2 hours daily cleaning his street, as BBMP skips routine clean-ups. A reminder of community spirit & a call for accountability. Bengaluru deserves better!"

Netizens praised Narayana’s dedication in the comments. One user commented, “Salute to this great man!" while another shared a personal connection: “I’ve known him for years; he always greets me with a smile when I go for a run."

Others highlighted the broader implications of his actions. One commenter remarked, “This is great dedication to cleanliness," while another added, “It’s inspiring but also embarrassing for government bodies."

Despite the lack of routine cleanups by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Narayana has emerged as a beacon of civic responsibility. On a recent rainy morning, Madhusudhan, a Community Task Force member, encountered Narayana cleaning the streets and questioned his persistence.

Also Read | UP: Teen hammers close friend to death for blackmailing girlfriend with video

According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, Narayana explained, “BBMP workers rarely show up to clean the street in front of my house. I now sweep twice or even thrice a day because of the rain. They’ve made it a habit to avoid this stretch, thinking I will clean it up anyway."