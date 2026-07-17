Bengaluru airport: Bomb threat note found inside IndiGo plane toilet delays flight by 5 hours, later declared hoax

Bengaluru airport: An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru faced more than five hours of delay after an alleged bomb note was found on board at the Kempegowda International Airport. Triggering security alert, an investigation was launched before declaring it a hoax as per news agency ANI.
Reportedly, the airline sources confirmed that the bomb threat hoax to the news agency.
The incident took place on Thursday evening. As per the latest update, IndiGo flight 6E 6423 was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad at 8 pm.
It is said that the flight was immediately grounded for security checks after the note was found. The note read, as per a report by Deccan Herald, “Don't go Bomb Hai!” Reportedly, it was discovered by the crew.
"A hoax bomb note was discovered on IndiGo flight 6E 6423 (BLR-AMD) scheduled to depart at 20:00 hrs. All standard operating procedures and security protocols were strictly followed," airline sources told the news agency.
Deccan Herald added that a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was set up to probe into the matter.
After an inspection, the threat was declared a hoax, calling it “non-specific”.
Based on the complain, an First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday. "An investigation has been launched,” GK Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) told the news outlet.
“The threat caused significant disruption and concern for the safety of our passengers, crew and airline. We request your assistance in investigating this incident and conducting a thorough investigation to identify the person responsible and take appropriate legal action,” the police complaint read as reported by Deccan Herald.
The grounded flight finally departed for Ahmedabad at 1:21 am on Friday.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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