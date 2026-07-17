Bengaluru airport: Bomb threat note found inside IndiGo plane toilet delays flight by 5 hours, later declared hoax

Bengaluru airport: An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru faced more than five hours of delay after an alleged bomb note was found on board at the Kempegowda International Airport. Triggering security alert, an investigation was launched before declaring it a hoax as per news agency ANI.
Reportedly, the airline sources confirmed that the bomb threat hoax to the news agency.
The incident took place on Thursday evening. As per the latest update, IndiGo flight 6E 6423 was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad at 8 pm.
It is said that the flight was immediately grounded for security checks after the note was found. The note read, as per a report by Deccan Herald, “Don't go Bomb Hai!” Reportedly, it was discovered by the crew.
"A hoax bomb note was discovered on IndiGo flight 6E 6423 (BLR-AMD) scheduled to depart at 20:00 hrs. All standard operating procedures and security protocols were strictly followed," airline sources told the news agency.
Deccan Herald added that a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was set up to probe into the matter.
After an inspection, the threat was declared a hoax, calling it “non-specific”.
Based on the complain, an First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday. "An investigation has been launched,” GK Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) told the news outlet.
“The threat caused significant disruption and concern for the safety of our passengers, crew and airline. We request your assistance in investigating this incident and conducting a thorough investigation to identify the person responsible and take appropriate legal action,” the police complaint read as reported by Deccan Herald.
The grounded flight finally departed for Ahmedabad at 1:21 am on Friday.