Bengaluru airport cab scam exposed! Techie unveils drivers’ sneaky tricks to hike fares

A new scam in Bengaluru involves cab drivers targeting airport passengers, particularly women. They stop midway, claiming fuel issues, and demand cash to avoid tolls, threatening to cancel the ride if refused. Passengers are urged to stay vigilant and consider safer travel options.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 12:44 PM IST
The aggregator company enjoys 60 per cent market share in bike taxis, Rapido plans to expand its footprint
The aggregator company enjoys 60 per cent market share in bike taxis, Rapido plans to expand its footprint

Bengaluru New Scam Alert for Airport Travellers: In Bengaluru, a techie has sounded the alarm about a disturbing new scam being executed by some cab drivers, particularly targeting passengers heading to the airport.

Shivam Sourav Jha took to X to raise awareness, especially urging women to exercise caution while travelling.

Also Read | ‘This is not Mumbai’ — Bengaluru man schools another for not learning Kannada

Bengaluru New Scam: How the Scheme Works

Shivam described the scam in detail: “So folks, here is a new scam going on in Bengaluru by our beloved cab drivers when going to the airport (with girls, especially). They stop vehicles midway citing no fuel and ask you to pay at the petrol pump, saying 1100 is shown, but I would need only 1000.”

According to him, if passengers refuse to pay, cab drivers threaten not to continue the journey, insisting that their flight will be missed.

Bengaluru New Scam: Avoiding Tolls at Your Expense

The strategy allows drivers to bypass Bengaluru airport toll fees while pocketing the fare from unsuspecting passengers.

Shivam explained, “They take the shortcut from the inner road from that point, avoiding the toll. Since no toll passed your effective would be 800, but you paid 1000 already Where is 200? No he wont pay it back”.

Also Read | Bengaluru sees ₹485 crore in hotel asset sales in a single day

Jha said that the scam was faced by another woman who was on a Rapido ride and tagged various cab aggregators to highlight the issue. “And this is second time, has happened with her in past too”, he added.

Bengaluru New Scam: Passengers Share Their Experiences

Shivam’s warning resonated with many Bengaluru airport travelers and other app ca users, with several sharing their own unsettling encounters.

One user commented, “It happened to me also. But I highly recommend using the airport bus. Just book a cab till the nearest bus stand. But yes, this issue needs to be addressed.”

Also Read | Chennai, Bengaluru have most internship offers under PM scheme

Another user recounted, “Just on Saturday I took a cab, and he took the inner road even though I asked repeatedly to take the toll one. And that road is completely isolated and not even proper street lights are there. Completely was on alert for that whole road till reaching the airport.”

Bengaluru New Scam: Stay Vigilant While Travelling

As this scam continues to circulate, passengers in Bengaluru are advised to remain vigilant. Consider alternative transportation methods or insist on specific routes when travelling to the airport. Awareness is key to avoiding falling victim to this unsettling scheme.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBengaluru airport cab scam exposed! Techie unveils drivers’ sneaky tricks to hike fares

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.