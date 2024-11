A new scam in Bengaluru involves cab drivers targeting airport passengers, particularly women. They stop midway, claiming fuel issues, and demand cash to avoid tolls, threatening to cancel the ride if refused. Passengers are urged to stay vigilant and consider safer travel options.

Bengaluru New Scam Alert for Airport Travellers: In Bengaluru, a techie has sounded the alarm about a disturbing new scam being executed by some cab drivers, particularly targeting passengers heading to the airport.

Shivam Sourav Jha took to X to raise awareness, especially urging women to exercise caution while travelling.

Bengaluru New Scam: How the Scheme Works Shivam described the scam in detail: "So folks, here is a new scam going on in Bengaluru by our beloved cab drivers when going to the airport (with girls, especially). They stop vehicles midway citing no fuel and ask you to pay at the petrol pump, saying 1100 is shown, but I would need only 1000."

According to him, if passengers refuse to pay, cab drivers threaten not to continue the journey, insisting that their flight will be missed.

Bengaluru New Scam: Avoiding Tolls at Your Expense The strategy allows drivers to bypass Bengaluru airport toll fees while pocketing the fare from unsuspecting passengers.

Shivam explained, "They take the shortcut from the inner road from that point, avoiding the toll. Since no toll passed your effective would be 800, but you paid 1000 already Where is 200? No he wont pay it back".

Jha said that the scam was faced by another woman who was on a Rapido ride and tagged various cab aggregators to highlight the issue. “And this is second time, has happened with her in past too", he added.

Bengaluru New Scam: Passengers Share Their Experiences Shivam’s warning resonated with many Bengaluru airport travelers and other app ca users, with several sharing their own unsettling encounters.

One user commented, "It happened to me also. But I highly recommend using the airport bus. Just book a cab till the nearest bus stand. But yes, this issue needs to be addressed."

Another user recounted, “Just on Saturday I took a cab, and he took the inner road even though I asked repeatedly to take the toll one. And that road is completely isolated and not even proper street lights are there. Completely was on alert for that whole road till reaching the airport."