After being named one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' by UNESCO and earning praise from a Silicon Valley CEO, Terminal 2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru was recently lauded by a Japanese vlogger for its artistic construction and design.

On the social media platform Instagram, Kiki Chen expressed her appreciation for the KIA-T2.

Chen also posted a video on Instagram giving a virtual tour of Terminal 2.

“With outdoor retail, event spaces, and entertainment areas India's best airport terminal! Everything built with bamboo even the checkin counters," the vlogger captioned the post.

“Can't believe I was in the airport at India (sic)," the text on the clip read.

The viral video has garnered more than 16 million views and attracted several comments.

An Instagram user wrote, "Was awarded most beautiful airport terminal last year."

"As Indian I'm proud of my country and its infrastructure, history and culture," another user said.

“We should be proud because other country people are appreciating us," third Instagrammer wrote.

The Terminal 2 was built in collaboration with landscape architects Grant Associates and designers Abu Jani/Sandeep Khosla. It is spread over an area of 2.55 lakh square metres and built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

It is the only Indian airport to receive the aforementioned recognition from UNESCO.

Hydroponic green wall Patrick Blanc, a globally renowned botanist, on November 7 said several trips to nurseries in Bengaluru and field trips to Western Ghats yielded him about 153 species of native plants to grow on the 30-feet-high, 160-feet-wide (2 walls each of 80 feet) installation called ‘Tiger Wings’ aka ‘Patrick Wall’ at the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

According to Blanc, who is affiliated with the French National Centre for Scientific Research, India usually offers 10 to 15 species to work with.

Blanc has used specialised felt layers to create the soilless hydroponic wall garden, according to a PTI report.