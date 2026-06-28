Bengaluru auto driver is winning over the Internet with his AI skills; ChatGPT calls him ‘Pookie uncle-ge’

A normal commute in Bengaluru turned into a viral moment when an auto driver revealed his unexpected proficiency with artificial intelligence. During a casual chat with a passenger, the driver shared that he uses ChatGPT every day and opened up about his future plans to write an astrology book.

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ChatGPT Auto Uncle “Auto ride back home today turned into peak Bangalore,” Content creator Gagan Saiprasad said as he shared the auto driver's story in a viral Instagram reel.

“He was my Uber ride back home. I noticed a bunch of things hung between a twine in his auto, charms, a few idols. One thing caught my eye: a piece of paper with random numbers inside a square. I asked him what it was, just as I was getting down,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Saiprasad shared that during a casual chat with the driver, he “somewhere along the way he mentions he uses ChatGPT.”

Caught by surprise, the content creator shared the revelation, setting off a fun, easy back-and-forth conversation about how we use AI, what it can do, and the little things each of them discovered.

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“What stayed with me was his face. The pure delight of finding out what technology can actually do for you, not in a “this will disrupt your industry” way, just in a simple, human “oh wow, it can do that?” way,” Saiprasad wrote. “That kind of joy is rare to see, and rarer still to catch on camera.”

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A book on astrology Saiprasad referred to the auto driver as “ChatGPT Auto Uncle” and shared that he wants to write a book on astrology soon. “No surprises there, the man clearly has stories to tell.”

In a separate, detailed post, the content creator said that the driver told him that he follows a few astrology YouTube channels, and “says their tips have genuinely helped him.” He also shared that he has collected so many of these tips over the years, “he wants to write a book about it someday, once his loans are cleared, and his mind is clear.”

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT which financial mistakes people in their 40s regret the most

A reunion – thanks to ChatGPT Saiprasad shared that he exchanged phone numbers with the ChatGPT Auto Uncle and also told him that the video about him was going viral.

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But, “Around the same time, I got a DM: 'Brother, that's my father.' I was skeptical. Anyone could say that. I asked her to send his number. She did. It matched.”

“Months later, a stranger's video of him using it brought her back into his day,” he said.

“A father and daughter who hadn't spoken in a while. Distance happens. Life gets busy. Things go unsaid,” the content creator noted. “Turns out, she was the one who introduced him to ChatGPT in the first place.”

Moved by how his post brought the father-daughter closer, Saiprasad said, “A father hoping, quietly, that his daughter still saw him. A daughter who did. And was proud. Everyone's carrying something. Some want validation. Some acceptance. Some, just a blessing from a stranger.”

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The auto driver also sent him a voice note.

“PS: he now sends me astrology tips daily,” Saiprasad said.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if a Bengaluru DINK couple can retire by 50?

Netizens react: ChatGPT reacted to Saiprasad's reel and said, “Pookie uncle-ge help madakke always happy, thanks for sharing this 🤍”

His sheer delight in the technology captivated netizens, who flooded the comment section with positive comments like “Hats off 👏 to the way he has adapted and understood the use of ChatGPT. The level of understanding he demonstrates is truly inspiring.❤️”

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“Amazing!!!! To be this welcoming and enthusiastic for the unknown at his age has to be appreciated♥️♥️” a social media user said.

“This is truly adorable. It is humbling to encounter such stories,” added another user.

A user said, “Aww, such a cute uncle - may his life be full of positivity.” “I am so proud of our Bengaluru natives,” said another user.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.