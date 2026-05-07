Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘premium service menu’ goes viral, charges extra for fan and water. Internet reacts

A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has become the latest internet sensation after a photograph of his creatively modified “premium auto” went viral on social media. What caught users’ attention was a printed notice inside the vehicle listing optional amenities available at additional charges.

The image, shared on X by user Shagun Ohri, quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the driver’s unique approach to making everyday commuting more comfortable and customised.

The notice, pasted behind the driver’s seat, welcomes commuters to a “premium auto” experience. Instead of offering only a basic ride, the driver appears to have introduced a menu-style list of paid facilities for passengers.

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Check out the viral post here:

Fan, Water And Mobile Charging Offered According to the notice visible in the viral image, passengers can use a fan for 30 minutes for ₹10. The driver is also offering 500 ml bottles of cold water priced at ₹12.

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Another facility listed is USB mobile charging compatible with multiple charging pins, which is also chargeable.

The pricing chart and presentation style sparked curiosity online, with many social media users comparing it to the additional features offered in app-based cab services.

Social Media Users React The viral post triggered a wave of reactions online, ranging from amusement to appreciation.

A user wrote, "Fan option is nice. I always wished someone to be a fan of me, how much ever short period it may be."

Another user commented, "its actually a great way to add additional income."

The third wrote, "Blr auto drivers get such a bad rep! Some of them are absolute cuties!!!"

"Running on meter? Priceless. For everything else, there's Mastercard UPI," the fourth commented.

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"This guy trying to go the opposite direction of enshittification.

Meanwhile almost all the auto drivers rely on no other driver doing better," the fifth commented.

Also Read | Zoho's Vembu flaunts his vibrant electric auto in viral post

Internet Divided Over ‘Premium Auto’ Concept Several users pointed out that passengers already pay extra for conveniences in app-based taxi services, such as air-conditioning or premium rides. In that context, many argued that offering optional amenities in an auto-rickshaw was both practical and business-savvy.

Others saw the viral post as an example of Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial culture, where even ordinary commuting experiences are being reinvented in creative ways.

The “premium auto” has now become a talking point across social media platforms, with users debating whether such paid add-on services could become more common in the future. While reactions remain mixed, the driver’s innovative attempt to create additional income streams has clearly struck a chord online.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.