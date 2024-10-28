Bengaluru auto driver tracks down woman to return lost gold chain; netizens applaud honesty

In a heartwarming incident, auto driver Girish returned a lost gold chain to passenger Chitra, earning widespread acclaim on social media.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published28 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Chitra, who leads a women’s driving foundation, thanked Girish, emphasizing the importance of honesty and the need for more individuals like him.
Chitra, who leads a women’s driving foundation, thanked Girish, emphasizing the importance of honesty and the need for more individuals like him.(Screengrab)

Restoring faith in humanity, a Bengaluru auto driver went out of his way to return a passenger's lost gold chain.

The auto driver, Girish, enquired in the neighbourhood where he dropped the passenger off a day ago and searched for her house only to return what belonged to her.

Her passenger, Chitra, took to social media to thank the auto driver and share his kind gesture with the world.

In a video on X, Chitra said, "Meet Girish, the auto driver who searched for me to return my lost chain."

She shared that she had come to Bengaluru from Mysuru a day ago and had lost her gold chain in transit.

"I was wondering where I had lost it, and it took me by surprise when Girish knocked on my door with the gold chain," Chitra said, adding that she could not thank him enough, "there are fewer auto drivers like him.”

Chitra also said that she heads the Taliru Foundation, which trains women to drive auto rickshaws.

Watch video here:

Chitra's video thanking Girish has gone is viral on social media as the netizens hailed the auto driver for his honesty and sincerity.

“Respects to such Auto Drivers who bring so much honesty, sincerity, respect to the profession and to the region they are working at,” a social media user commented.

Another user said, “Humanity still exists.”

“We will never see this kind of person on this beautiful earth in this filthy world let’s make Girish and his noble/ kind act viral, we need more of these kind of people,” added another user.

Autorickshaw aggregator Nagara Metered Auto, in a post on X said, Girish had driven Chitra on the fare meter that day, which makes it easier for riders to trace and resolve events like forgotten or lost items of customers.

The aggregator also claimed that maybe it was Chitra's “good karma” that led the gold chain back to her.

“Chitra heads Taliru Foundation which trains women in auto rickshaw driving! Perhaps her good karma ensured that she got her chain back, thanks to Girish,” Nagara Metered Auto said.

 

 

 

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Bengaluru auto driver tracks down woman to return lost gold chain; netizens applaud honesty

