Bengaluru auto’s ‘You come to beg here’ message for non-Kannadigas gets sharp ‘Come to Delhi, no rudeness’ reply

The Kannada language row in Karnataka is a flashpoint issue in the state, with the most recent being the case of the SBI manager refusing to speak Kannada. The manager’s firm stance on not using Kannada drew ire from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - who announced her immediate transfer – as well as from locals. However, a section of internet users - mostly residents of other states - criticised the southern state for allegedly promoting Hindi over regional languages in its recruitment and communication practices.



An image of an autorickshaw in Bengaluru displaying a highly offensive message targeting non-Kannada speakers has triggered a fresh wave of outrage across social media, stirring up debate about regional chauvinism and linguistic discrimination. The message on the auto reads:

“U are in Karnataka Learn ಕನ್ನಡ. Don’t show your attitude U f*er. U come to beg here...”**

In contrast to this message, a social media user posted a message that has gained widespread attention and pushes back against the notion that migrants or non-Hindi speakers face hostility in the national capital. Instead, it underlines the mutual dependency that defines urban ecosystems.

“I’m once again saying, Come to Delhi, and don’t speak in Hindi if you don’t know/want, speak in English or sign language or whatever convenient. Nobody will be rude to you for not talking in Hindi. And certainly nobody would tell you that you came to Delhi to beg. We know if you came to Delhi for work, it’s because Delhi people were not skilled enough for that task, that’s why someone who knew the job better than a Delhiite got that job/started that business. No hate for not speaking in Hindi, you’re all welcome! And it’s not just Delhi who is giving you job/bread/money, it’s both ways, you’re giving employment to Delhiites too, the cabbies, sabzi walas, delivery boys, your house’s owner, everyone is earning their living because of you. So, we’re thankful that you choose Delhi as your destination. Enjoy your time here! Cheers,” wrote Madhur, a user on X.



His message evoked a plethora of responses in the comments section.

'Respecting Local Language Is Respecting the People'

An SBI manager in Karnataka was transferred on Wednesday following public outrage over a viral video showing the official allegedly refusing to speak in Kannada. The incident sparked widespread criticism and prompted a response from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who called the official’s behaviour “strongly condemnable.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote:

“The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI's swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed.”

The Chief Minister, a longstanding supporter of Kannada language rights and pro-Kannada organisations, reiterated the importance of linguistic inclusivity in public-facing services.

He had added: “However, such incidents must not recur. All bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak in the local language. I urge the @FinMinIndia & Dept of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India. Respecting local language is respecting the people.”