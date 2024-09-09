A social media post calling all the non-Kannada speakers residing in Bengaluru as outsiders has reignited a long debate on social media. The social media post was dedicated to everyone coming to the metro city and ended with a clear message that “Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas”.

“To, everyone coming to Bengaluru. You will be treated as outsiders in Bengaluru if you don’t speak Kannada or make an effort to speak Kannada. Write it down, Share it around. We ain’t joking. Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas period,” read the viral social media post on X.

The post was shared by social media user ‘Manju’ on X on September 6. Since then, the post has received more than 5.5 million views and nearly six thousand comments.

Several social media users blasted the individual for his strong opinions, while many endorsed Manju. “Respect should be a mutual cooperation. Hope ppl who migrate to other states will respect the culture and i hope state ppl will too. Because its not easy to learn language in just a matter of seconds it takes time [sic],” commented a social media user on the post.

“Everyone coming to North India from South India. You will be treated as Indians and everyone will try to behave like a proper human being and help you even if they dont understand your language. North India belongs to India and people with heart PERIOD [sic],” wrote another user on the post.

“I have been in Bengaluru for more than 8 years. Kannada is a difficult language to learn for ME. But i have never been treated badly or like an outsider here for my lack of prowess in the language. People are very different, accepting and nicer than what you are projecting them. I doubt if you even get out of the house. There are nice and civil Kannadigas out there [sic],” read another comment.

“This post gives me motivation not to learn Kannada. I'm gonna speak Hindi or English to get by.”