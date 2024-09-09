‘Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas’: Social media user issues warning; viral post sparks online debate

A social media post labelling non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru as outsiders has sparked controversy. The post has garnered nearly 5.5 million views and mixed reactions from users

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
A social media post calling people living in Bengaluru to Kannada has sparked a social media debate.
A social media post calling people living in Bengaluru to Kannada has sparked a social media debate.

A social media post calling all the non-Kannada speakers residing in Bengaluru as outsiders has reignited a long debate on social media. The social media post was dedicated to everyone coming to the metro city and ended with a clear message that “Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas”.

Also Read | Bengaluru news: 44 trains cancelled, 2 platforms shut at BNC. Check new schedule

“To, everyone coming to Bengaluru. You will be treated as outsiders in Bengaluru if you don’t speak Kannada or make an effort to speak Kannada. Write it down, Share it around. We ain’t joking. Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas period,” read the viral social media post on X.

The post was shared by social media user ‘Manju’ on X on September 6. Since then, the post has received more than 5.5 million views and nearly six thousand comments.

Also Read | Karnataka reverts boycott circular against SBI, PNB after banks repay ₹23 cr

Several social media users blasted the individual for his strong opinions, while many endorsed Manju. “Respect should be a mutual cooperation. Hope ppl who migrate to other states will respect the culture and i hope state ppl will too. Because its not easy to learn language in just a matter of seconds it takes time [sic],” commented a social media user on the post.

Also Read | Intern’s reply to colleague on why he was absent goes viral

“Everyone coming to North India from South India. You will be treated as Indians and everyone will try to behave like a proper human being and help you even if they dont understand your language. North India belongs to India and people with heart PERIOD [sic],” wrote another user on the post.

“I have been in Bengaluru for more than 8 years. Kannada is a difficult language to learn for ME. But i have never been treated badly or like an outsider here for my lack of prowess in the language. People are very different, accepting and nicer than what you are projecting them. I doubt if you even get out of the house. There are nice and civil Kannadigas out there [sic],” read another comment.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman posts pic of auto-rickshaw with window, Internet reacts

“This post gives me motivation not to learn Kannada. I'm gonna speak Hindi or English to get by.”

“And to all the Bengaluru people going to other towns, you don't need to learn the local language and you will still be respected.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas’: Social media user issues warning; viral post sparks online debate

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    279.40
    01:39 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -4.25 (-1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    149.50
    01:39 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.75 (-1.16%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    295.50
    01:39 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -13.4 (-4.34%)

    State Bank Of India

    779.20
    01:39 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -3.4 (-0.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,029.90
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78 (8.19%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,162.75
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    55.1 (4.97%)

    Doms Industries

    2,761.40
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    130.4 (4.96%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,200.70
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    51.15 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue