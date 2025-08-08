Bengaluru boy dies by suicide, police investigate possible link to ‘Death Note’ web series

A class 7 boy from Bengaluru died by suicide on the night of August 3, with police investigating a potential connection to the Japanese anime web series Death Note. The incident occurred in the CK Acchukattu area and has raised fresh concerns over children’s exposure to dark online content.

Authorities have launched a detailed probe to understand the circumstances that may have led to the boy’s death, News18 reported.

Class 7 student allegedly influenced by dark-themed series The victim, a Class 7 student, was reportedly an avid fan of Death Note. During a preliminary inspection of his room, investigators found a drawing of a character from the series. This detail has prompted police to consider whether the show’s themes may have influenced the boy’s actions.

His mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic analysis to determine his recent online activity. Police are also speaking to his family and school authorities as part of the investigation.

The boy’s parents have said that he did not show any signs of distress and that there were no known issues at home or school.

What is Death Note? Death Note is a Japanese anime based on a manga of the same name. It follows a high school student who discovers a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name in it. As the protagonist spirals into obsession, the show explores themes of morality, justice, and power.

Similar incident in Delhi involving excessive screen time In a separate case from Delhi, a 10-year-old boy was found dead at his home in Ambika Vihar Colony on August 3. According to police, the child was addicted to mobile gaming and had spent over 10 hours on the device on the day of the incident, seven hours playing games and four hours on YouTube.

His father told authorities that the boy skipped school on July 31 due to heavy rain and stayed home.